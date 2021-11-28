ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets' Garrison Mathews: Draws first start of season

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Mathews will start Saturday against the Hornets, Jonathan Feigen of the...

www.cbssports.com

Related
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Rockets-Sixers Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Houston

The Philadelphia 76ers have gone months facing a situation where NBA All-Star Ben Simmons wants to be traded and hasn’t been a regular part of the team. Is there an end to this situation insight?. Simmons made a few attempts to return to the team but was kicked out of...
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Rockets' Eric Gordon gets second start of season in backcourt

NEW YORK – With Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. missing a second consecutive game with a bruised right thigh, Eric Gordon started in a backcourt with Jalen Green, a combination that Rockets coach Stephen Silas hoped would make it easier for Green to create off the dribble. The combination worked...
NBA
Person
Garrison Mathews
Person
Jalen Green
CBS Sports

Rockets' Daniel Theis: Back in starting five

Theis will start Saturday's game against the Knicks, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports. After coming off the bench for the first time this season in the Rockets' previous game while Danuel House got the start, coach Stephen Silas will revert back to Theis starting alongside Christian Wood. Over the past five games, Theis is averaging 8.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in 23.8 minutes.
NBA
numberfire.com

Daniel Theis starting for Rockets Saturday; Danuel House to bench

Houston Rockets forward Daniel Theis is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Theis came off the bench last time out, but that's changing here on Saturday. He'll return to his usual starting spot down low, and Danuel House will revert to a role off the bench with the second unit.
NBA
fantasypros.com

John Wall working with Rockets towards playing this season

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets and John Wall are in talks to try and bring the star guard back to the active roster. The original plan was that Wall was to sit out the entire 2021-2022 season. (Adrian Wojnarowski) Fantasy Impact:. After initial reports early this season that Wall...
NBA
#Rockets#Hornets#The Houston Chronicle
The Dream Shake

Rockets seek first win streak of the season against the Hornets, Green out due to injury

Houston Rockets (2-16) vs. Charlotte Hornets (13-8) November 27, 2021, 7:00 p.m. CT. Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis. Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington. After ending their 15-game losing streak Wednesday night, the Houston Rockets will return to...
NBA
theredstonerocket.com

17U Redstone Rockets prepare for season liftoff

The Rockets will be ready to roll. They are the 17U Redstone Rockets, this installation’s 17-and-under basketball team. They held their first practice for the upcoming season Nov. 23 at the Youth Center. “Working on defense early,” coach Marcus Tolbert said. This is Tolbert’s seventh year as a volunteer basketball...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA

