Rockets' Garrison Mathews: Draws first start of season

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
The Philadelphia 76ers have gone months facing a situation where NBA All-Star Ben Simmons wants to be traded and hasn’t been a regular part of the team. Is there an end to this situation insight?. Simmons made a few attempts to return to the team but was kicked out of...
NEW YORK – With Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. missing a second consecutive game with a bruised right thigh, Eric Gordon started in a backcourt with Jalen Green, a combination that Rockets coach Stephen Silas hoped would make it easier for Green to create off the dribble. The combination worked...
Theis will start Saturday's game against the Knicks, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports. After coming off the bench for the first time this season in the Rockets' previous game while Danuel House got the start, coach Stephen Silas will revert back to Theis starting alongside Christian Wood. Over the past five games, Theis is averaging 8.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in 23.8 minutes.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets and John Wall are in talks to try and bring the star guard back to the active roster. The original plan was that Wall was to sit out the entire 2021-2022 season. (Adrian Wojnarowski) Fantasy Impact:. After initial reports early this season that Wall...
The Rockets needed someone to fill in and step up. Jalen Green — prized rookie, second pick of the draft, basketball celebrity since he was 14 — had gone out with an injury. His customary backup, Eric Gordon, had already moved into the starting lineup. With a win in sight,...
Wall spoke to Rockets officials and stated his desire is to play, have a starting role and compete to maintain it, but the franchise informed him that they want him to come off the bench, and not start, in order to play, sources tell The Athletic. Source: Shams Charania @...
Houston Rockets (2-16) vs. Charlotte Hornets (13-8) November 27, 2021, 7:00 p.m. CT. Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis. Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington. After ending their 15-game losing streak Wednesday night, the Houston Rockets will return to...
Earlier this week, the Houston Rockets had lost 15 straight games and were a mess offensively, having scored 90 points or fewer in three of their last five outings. Now, after shifting Christian Wood to center and embracing a smaller lineup with more shooters and floor spacing, they’re on a two-game winning streak in front of adoring fans at Toyota Center.
The Rockets will be ready to roll. They are the 17U Redstone Rockets, this installation’s 17-and-under basketball team. They held their first practice for the upcoming season Nov. 23 at the Youth Center. “Working on defense early,” coach Marcus Tolbert said. This is Tolbert’s seventh year as a volunteer basketball...
The only question that remains in terms of debating the greatest shooting duo in NBA history is who comes in second. The iconic Golden State Warriors tandem of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have a hold on the top spot that they may very well never relinquish. But once upon...
Devin Booker is one of the most talented young players in the NBA right now, having played in the 2021 Finals and leading the Phoenix Suns alongside Chris Paul in a season where nobody believed in them. He's very talented with the ball in his hands and one of the...
The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
