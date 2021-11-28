ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I would give Biden a grade worse than F: GOP congressman

More U.S. Omicron Cases. How Should President Biden Respond?

Multiple cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have now been recorded in the United States, causing many to question how the country would handle another potential outbreak. President Biden shared the White House’s plan to combat the new variant with air travelers facing new restrictions and stricter testing requirements. Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn joins to warn against letting the Omicron variant disrupt the American economy once more, discuss how Democrats and Republicans can come together to regulate big tech, and express hope that the U.S. confronts China’s human rights violations with a potential boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Fox News

'Special Report' All-Star Panel on Biden's Omicron policy

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We're learning more every single day. And we will fight this variant with science and speed, not chaos and confusion. DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: We knew that it was just a matter of time before the first case of Omicron would be detected in the United States.
Fox News

Biden's edicts 'defanged' as president 'maxed out his COVID credit card': 'The Five'

President Biden's change in tone and decision not to call for lockdowns or sweeping socioeconomic restrictions after the discovery of the omicron variant of coronavirus may be a result of his edicts being "defanged" both by the courts and the possibility that many Americans believe he has "maxed out his COVID credit card", the panel on "The Five" discussed Tuesday.
The Independent

Fox and Friends hosts suggest new Covid variant was made up by Democrats to help Biden

US President Joe Biden was seemingly blamed by Fox & Friends hosts for the discovery of a new Covid variant after the US introduced travel bans on several southern African countries. As the hosts of Fox and Friends pointed out on Saturday, lockdown measures – despite not being introduced by the federal government – were a reason behind the current supply chain crisis and a rising cost of living that was starting to be felt by US consumers. Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, also said in recent days that the US “can’t fix the supply...
