I would give Biden a grade worse than F: GOP congressman

Multiple cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have now been recorded in the United States, causing many to question how the country would handle another potential outbreak. President Biden shared the White House’s plan to combat the new variant with air travelers facing new restrictions and stricter testing requirements. Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn joins to warn against letting the Omicron variant disrupt the American economy once more, discuss how Democrats and Republicans can come together to regulate big tech, and express hope that the U.S. confronts China’s human rights violations with a potential boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

