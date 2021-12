WKU -10.5. All-time Series: FAU leads the all-time series 9-3 with victories in the last four contests. Last meeting: FAU won a low-scoring 10-6 game in Boca Raton in 2020. Currently leading Conference USA’s East division, Western Kentucky’s offense has been a mainstay in the national sports conversation over the last month. After starting 1-4, the Tops have rattled off five consecutive wins to bring their record to 6-4. Graduate transfer quarterback Bailey Zappe leads the entire FBS in both passing touchdowns and passing yards with 42 touchdowns and 4195 yards. Zappe also has nine games of more than 365 passing yards, which is more than any other FBS quarterback this year. FAU head coach Willie Taggart himself said earlier this week that Zappe is “the real deal” and “will be playing on Sundays.”

