The EMU men’s basketball team won an overtime thriller on Tuesday as they were able to outlast Mary Baldwin, 89-87. The Royals improve to 2-2. Eastern Mennonite rallied from a five-point deficit with two minutes left to force OT and then they scored the first five points of the extra period. Mary Baldwin pulled within one point, but the Royals never relinquished the lead.

BASKETBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO