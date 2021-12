Colorado Springs, Colo. — That'll do it for UNLV football in 2021, as Air Force sent the scarlet and gray into the offseason on the losing end of a 48-14 blowout. It was a gruesome 60 minutes for UNLV. They lost a fumble on the opening kickoff, trailed 24-0 at the half and generally couldn't get out of their own way en route to being out-gained 511 to 214 in total yards.

