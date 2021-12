College Basketball Coaches always are concerned about slow starts in their 1st game back from a holiday break. Furman had no holiday hangover on Saturday, as they came out of the gates strong at USC-Upstate. The Paladins scored 52 1st half points in the game and led by as many as 24. They would cruise to a 87-77 win, as USC- Upstate to their credit would play hard to the finish.

