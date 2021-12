A child and two journalists were among several injured in the Burkina Faso capital Saturday after police fired tear gas to disperse an anti-government rally over jihadist violence in the impoverished country. Ouagadougou city authorities had banned the gathering, which aimed to voice frustration at the failure of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to stem the bloodshed. Riot police fired tear gas to prevent hundreds of demonstrators from gathering in a square in the centre of Ouagadougou, where substantial police and security forces were deployed and all shops closed. Angry youths erected makeshift barricades and burned tyres in several neighbourhoods, including in front of the ruling party headquarters, in an effort to block police movement.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO