TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama women's basketball team won its fourth straight game in a matter of just seven days inside Coleman Coliseum Tuesday, delivering Memphis its second loss of the season in a dominating 71-44 final score. The Crimson Tide improved to 6-2 in 2021-22, while the Tigers dropped to 6-2. Four starters scored in double figures for the first time this season, as Megan Abrams and Brittany Davis paced the foursome on 14 points apiece and Hannah Barber and Jada Rice tacked on 13 points apiece. All four players shot over 40 percent from the field, while Barber impressed on 4-of-6 from long range.

