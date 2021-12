CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man has been charged with murder after the body of a missing woman was found, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Denee Rawls, 21, was last seen leaving her home on Robur Court on Nov. 22, which police said she left voluntarily. Her family told CMPD they were concerned about her well-being. She was reported missing on Nov. 24.

