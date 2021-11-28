ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkeyes Headed to B1G Title Game

By Rob Howe
Iowa Facing Michigan for Conference Championship

All of Hawkeye Nation was pulling for rival Minnesota Saturday. The Golden Gophers knocked off Wisconsin sending Iowa Football to its first Big Ten Championship Game since 2015.

The Hawkeyes (10-2 overall) finished at 7-2 in the conference, one game ahead of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Purdue. The Badgers would have won the tiebreaker with Iowa and earned the title game berth had they beaten the Gophers.

On Saturday, Dec. 4 in Indianapolis, the championships contest pits Iowa against Michigan, which upset No. 2 Ohio State, 42-27, Saturday in Ann Arbor. The Hawkeyes and Wolverines did not meet during the regular season.

The Big Ten announced the championship game is sold out according to the link on the conference's official website. Fans wanting to attend the event will need to buy them on the secondary market. Tickets should come available from Ohio State and Wisconsin fans, who likely purchased them expecting to go.

