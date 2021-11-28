Married At First Sight's Jules Robinson shows off her weight loss in a brown dress as she joins fellow Channel Nine stars including Renee Bargh at Christmas event in Sydney

She recently revealed she had lost 'almost 20kg' in 15 weeks, after signing on as the new face of weight loss company Jenny Craig earlier this year.

And on Thursday, Married at First Sight star Jules Robinson showed off her incredible figure while attending a star-studded Christmas event.

The mother-of-one, 39, stunned in a figure-hugging short brown dress as she arrived to Sydney's Luna Park.

The frock featured a matching belt which accentuated Jules' waist.

Jules teamed the stylish ensemble with a pair of strappy beige heels, earrings and a small bag.

She left her long locks out and wore a neutral palette of makeup consisting of blush and a nude lip.

Jules was joined by Renee Bargh at the star-studded event.

The Australian entertainment reporter, 36, showed off her incredible figure in black flare trousers and a crop top.

She held a stylish orange bag and wore a striking palette of makeup consisting of a red lip.

Richard Wilkins and his girlfriend Nicola Dale also made an appearance at the Christmas event.

Richard, 67, looked stylish in black jeans, a matching coloured T-shirt and a coat as he walked alongside his girlfriend.

Nicola dressed to impress in a brown dress, which featured gathered detailing at the front.

The pair were also joined by Richard's son Christian Wilkins, who dressed casually in a white T-shirt and white trousers.

Meanwhile, The Block's Kirsty Lee Akers and Jesse Anderson dressed to impress as they arrived to the event.

Kirsty made a statement in a red mini dress with frilled sleeves and a pair of strappy black heels.

Jesse dressed casually in black jeans and a buttoned shirt.

Kristy and Jesse also reunited with their former co-stars Mitch Edwards and Mark McKie.

Mitch made a stylish statement in a floral navy suit, while Mark wore black and white printed trousers and a beige blazer.

After arriving to the event, the couples were seen embracing one another.

Meanwhile, Today Extra host Belinda Russell dressed casually in a long green wool dress.

She teamed the ensemble with a pair of comfortable white sneakers and also held a black bag.

Casey Burgess was also seen arriving in a beige jumpsuit with a matching belt and black boots.

