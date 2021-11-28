ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Married At First Sight's Jules Robinson shows off her weight loss in a brown dress as she joins fellow Channel Nine stars including Renee Bargh at Christmas event in Sydney

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

She recently revealed she had lost 'almost 20kg' in 15 weeks, after signing on as the new face of weight loss company Jenny Craig earlier this year.

And on Thursday, Married at First Sight star Jules Robinson showed off her incredible figure while attending a star-studded Christmas event.

The mother-of-one, 39, stunned in a figure-hugging short brown dress as she arrived to Sydney's Luna Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30MRKd_0d8EWmwD00
Looking good! MAFS' Jules Robinson, 39, (pictured) showed off her weight loss in a brown dress as she joined fellow Channel Nine stars including Renee Bargh at Christmas event in Sydney on Thursday 

The frock featured a matching belt which accentuated Jules' waist.

Jules teamed the stylish ensemble with a pair of strappy beige heels, earrings and a small bag.

She left her long locks out and wore a neutral palette of makeup consisting of blush and a nude lip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RDJOx_0d8EWmwD00
Stylish: The mother-of-one stunned in a figure-hugging short brown dress as she arrived to Sydney's Luna Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QxaAj_0d8EWmwD00
Final touches: Jules teamed the stylish ensemble with a pair of strappy beige heels, earrings and a small bag

Jules was joined by Renee Bargh at the star-studded event.

The Australian entertainment reporter, 36, showed off her incredible figure in black flare trousers and a crop top.

She held a stylish orange bag and wore a striking palette of makeup consisting of a red lip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOPvv_0d8EWmwD00
Star-studded: Renee Bargh (pictured) also made an appearance at the star-studded event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BcjtT_0d8EWmwD00
Beauty in black! The Australian entertainment reporter, 36, showed off her incredible figure in black flare trousers and a crop top
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9dDS_0d8EWmwD00
Making a statement: She held a stylish orange bag as she walked alongside friends at the event

Richard Wilkins and his girlfriend Nicola Dale also made an appearance at the Christmas event.

Richard, 67, looked stylish in black jeans, a matching coloured T-shirt and a coat as he walked alongside his girlfriend.

Nicola dressed to impress in a brown dress, which featured gathered detailing at the front.

The pair were also joined by Richard's son Christian Wilkins, who dressed casually in a white T-shirt and white trousers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ZpwD_0d8EWmwD00
Loved-up: Richard Wilkins (left) and his girlfriend Nicola Dale (right) also made an appearance at the Christmas event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTi3L_0d8EWmwD00
All-black: Richard looked stylish in black jeans, a matching coloured T-shirt and a coat as he walked alongside his girlfriend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26wvqk_0d8EWmwD00
Stylish: Nicola dressed to impress in a brown dress, which featured gathered detailing at the front
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2phcvL_0d8EWmwD00
Casual: The pair were also joined by Richard's son Christian Wilkins (pictured), who dressed casually in a white T-shirt and white trousers 

Meanwhile, The Block's Kirsty Lee Akers and Jesse Anderson dressed to impress as they arrived to the event.

Kirsty made a statement in a red mini dress with frilled sleeves and a pair of strappy black heels.

Jesse dressed casually in black jeans and a buttoned shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yKxsY_0d8EWmwD00
Making an appearance: The Block's Kirsty Lee Akers and Jesse Anderson dressed to impress as they arrived to the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Io2Zx_0d8EWmwD00
Red hot! Kirsty made a statement in a red mini dress with frilled sleeves and a pair of strappy black heels

Kristy and Jesse also reunited with their former co-stars Mitch Edwards and Mark McKie.

Mitch made a stylish statement in a floral navy suit, while Mark wore black and white printed trousers and a beige blazer.

After arriving to the event, the couples were seen embracing one another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hTBBD_0d8EWmwD00
Reunited: Kristy and Jesse reunited with their former co-stars Mitch Edwards and Mark McKie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BbmyG_0d8EWmwD00
Fashion statement: Mitch made a stylish statement in a floral navy suit, while Mark wore black and white printed trousers and a beige blazer

Meanwhile, Today Extra host Belinda Russell dressed casually in a long green wool dress.

She teamed the ensemble with a pair of comfortable white sneakers and also held a black bag.

Casey Burgess was also seen arriving in a beige jumpsuit with a matching belt and black boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqVGd_0d8EWmwD00
Casual: Today Extra host Belinda Russell dressed casually in a long green wool dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Um1Tq_0d8EWmwD00
Style: Casey Burgess was also seen arriving, in a beige jumpsuit with a matching belt and black boots

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson brings the festive cheer in flirty little black dress

Rebel Wilson is feeling the holiday mood early this year, as evidenced by her latest social media posts, revealing that she was having an early Christmas party. She shared pictures of an intimate gathering of friends she was part of, where she and two of her friends were all dressed up in front of a brightly lit tree.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Saves Ex's Life

Married at First Sight UK alum is proving that just because one divorces an ex doesn't mean they can't save his or her life. She's putting a whole new meaning to unconditional love as Marilyse Corrigan recently shared the news that she successfully completed a kidney transplant in order to give her ex a second chance at life. The reality star, 37, participated in a kidney donation scheme, where her organ went to a woman in order for her ex, Shaun, to receive one in exchange.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renee Bargh
Person
Jesse Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Mini Dress#Channel Nine#Australian#Block#Today Extra
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant, 18, Is Gorgeous In Pink Gown For Baby2Baby Gala With Mom Vanessa & Little Sisters

Natalia Bryant looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a high-slit pink gown when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in LA on Nov. 13. When it comes to Natalia Bryant, 18, she always looks stunning no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on November 13. For the event, Natalia slayed in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink down with a cinched-in waist and a plunging slit on the front of her skirt.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
blackchronicle.com

Porsha Williams Alleges R. Kelly Told Her To Take Her Clothes Off

Porsha Williams is getting candid about a shocking experience she says she had with an embattled R&B singer. The former Real Housewife of Atlanta recently shared excerpts from her book “The Pursuit Of Porsha” with PEOPLE that includes shocking allegations against R. Kelly who was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking in September.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Two New WWE Couples Seem To Confirm Romantic Relationships

Good for them! Wrestlers lead a rather unique life and it can make it difficult to figure out how to make things work outside of the ring. There are only so many ways to have a normal life, which includes romantic relationships. One of the better ways to make it work is to find someone who is in the business as well, which now seems to be the case with four people.
WWE
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Leopard Swimsuit & Gushes She ‘Can’t Wait’ To Be Carter Reum’s Wife Ahead Of Wedding — Photos

Paris Hilton looked gorgeous when she rocked a leopard swimsuit while cuddling up to her fiancee Carter Reum while gushing about how excited she is to be his wife. Paris Hilton, 40, and her fiancee, Carter Reum, are gearing up for their wedding and Paris shared an adorable slideshow of the couple with a heartfelt caption. Paris rocked a plunging leopard one-piece swimsuit with high-rise bottoms while lounging in a pool with Carter as she had her legs wrapped around him.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

267K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy