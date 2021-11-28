Game Recap and Highlights: Northwestern Falls to Illinois 42-14 in Land of Lincoln Rivalry Game

The Fighting Illini are taking the Land of Lincoln Trophy to Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Northwestern (3-8) fell to Illinois (4-7) by a score of 47-14 Saturday afternoon in the annual Land of Lincoln Trophy rivalry game. Northwestern and Illinois began competing for the Land of Lincoln Trophy in 2009. Northwestern has won 10 of the 14 rivalry contests, including the last six prior to Saturday's contest. The Hat had been in Evanston since 2015, and the six-game streak was the longest win streak in series history.

Final Score: Northwestern 14 - Illinois 42

Fourth Quarter

0:24 — Northwestern RB Evan Hull runs for a 1-yard touchdown. Kick by Jack Olsen is good. Illinois leads 42-14.

7:59 — Illinois RB Josh McCray hauls in a 60-yard touchdown. Kick by James McCourt is good. Illinois leads 47-7.

Third Quarter

8:15 — Illinois K James McCourt kicks a 49-yard field goal. Illinois leads 40-7.

Halftime: Northwestern 7 - Illinois 27

Second Quarter

0:00 — Illinois K James McCourt lands a 25-yard field goal. Illinois leads 37-7.

1:44 — Illinois K James McCourt kicks another, 37-yard field goal. Illinois leads 34-7.

4:07 — Illinois K James McCourt sends a 28-yard field goal. Illinois leads 31-7.

6:58 — Northwestern QB Ryan Hilinski hauls in a 1-yard touchdown. Kick by Charlie Kuhbander is good. Illinois leads 28-7.

11:22 — Illinois WR Isaiah Williams runs for a 21 yard touchdown. Kick by James McCourt is good. Illinois leads 28-0.

12:50 — Illinois RB Chase Brown hauls in a 1-yard touchdown. Kick by James McCourt is good. Illinois leads 21-0.

First Quarter

6:08 — Illinois QB Brandon Peters completes a 39-yard pass to WR Isaiah Williams for the team's second score. Kick by James McCourt is good. Illinois leads 14-7.

8:26 — Illinois TE Daniel Barker runs for an 8-yard touchdown. Kick by James McCourt is good. Illinois leads 7-0.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow