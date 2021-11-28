ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Rotarians help the community and celebrate one of their own

Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 5 days ago

Members of the Del Mar – Solana Beach Rotary Club started the week handing out water at the modified Stand Down, which began in San Diego 33 years ago. Since the pandemic, Stand Down been reduced to a one-day, walk-up event, and this year was held in the parking lot of Veterans Village San Diego on Pacific Highway. More than 50 providers helped supply clothing, housing opportunities, veterans’ benefit information, medical and legal advice, and other needed services. The Homeless Court, through the Public Defender’s Office, got misdemeanors, traffic tickets, and citations reduced or dismissed, thus giving veterans a fresh start.

DMSB Rotarians then directed their focus to North County and the Encinitas Community Resource Center’s 39th Holiday Baskets program. They helped sort and pack boxes with games, crafts, hygiene items, non-perishable food, and other essentials to be provided to 900 families and 200 seniors in need at a contactless, drive-thru distribution on Dec. 4.

And they ended the week celebrating fellow Rotarian, Korean War veteran, and Purple Heart recipient George Sousa’s 91st birthday.

The Del Mar – Solana Beach Rotary Club is a service club of business, professional, and volunteer leaders who belong to the 1.2 million-member Rotary International. They meet at the Del Mar Hilton and on Zoom most Friday mornings at 7:15 a.m. Visit dmsbrotary.com for more information.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Encinitas, CA
Society
City
Encinitas, CA
City
Solana Beach, CA
Local
California Society
City
Del Mar, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Society
Del Mar, CA
Society
San Diego, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#Service Club#Rotarians#Charity#Solana Beach Rotary Club#The Homeless Court#Dmsb#Korean#Purple Heart#Rotary International#The Del Mar Hilton#Dmsbrotary Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
Del Mar Times

Del Mar Times

Del Mar, CA
172
Followers
601
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Community news and features about Del Mar, in coastal northern San Diego County.

 https://www.delmartimes.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy