Idaho State

Walker scores 19 to lead Air Force past Idaho St. 59-48

A.J. Walker posted 19 points as Air Force defeated Idaho State 59-48 on Saturday.

Walker made 8 of 10 shots. Joseph Octave had 14 points for Air Force (6-1), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Ethan Taylor added six rebounds and six assists.

Robert Ford III had 19 points for the Bengals (1-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games.

