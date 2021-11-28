ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast women beat Saint Louis 73-65

 5 days ago

Kerstie Phills scored a season-high 16 points, Kierstan Bell added 14 and No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast remained undefeated with a 73-65 victory over Saint Louis on Saturday in the San Juan Shootout.

Phills made three 3-pointers, was 6 of 10 from the floor and grabbed nine rebounds. Bell was 6-of-19 shooting and had seven rebounds. Emma List added nine points and six assists for Florida Gulf Coast (7-0).

Saint Louis stayed within single digits for most of the first half. But the Eagles opened the third quarter with a 13-2 run for a 50-30 advantage. Bell scored seven points and Tyra Cox and Kendall Spray each made a 3-pointer during the stretch.

Ciaja Harbison scored 21 points and Natalie McNeal had 18 for Saint Louis (1-5), which has lost four straight. The pair each had two of the Billikens' four 3-pointers. Brooke Flowers added 13 points for the Billikens, who trailed by double digits in the second half until the final basket.

More AP women’s college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

abc17news.com

Iowa State women top Charlotte 75-59 in Gulf Coast Showcase

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Ashley Joens poured in 27 points and snagged 15 rebounds and No. 13 Iowa State jumped out to a big lead and cruised to a 75-59 victory over Charlotte in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase. Joens sank 5 of 11 shots from 3-point range for the Cyclones (5-0). Joens scored seven in the first quarter to help Iowa State grab a 26-9 lead and never look back. Morgan Kane added 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Emily Ryan contributed 12 points and five assists. Aubrey Joens finished with 10 rebounds as the Cyclones won the battle of the boards 45-22 in the first meeting between the schools. Octavia Jett-Wilson paced Charlotte (1-4) with 18 points and seven rebounds.
IOWA STATE
kentwired.com

Women’s basketball upsets No.19 UCLA at Gulf Coast Showcase

Kent State women’s basketball team (4-0) got its first win in its first ever matchup against No. 19 UCLA (3-1) by a final score of 75-69 in the opening round of the Gulf Coast Showcase tournament in Florida. “Against a team like UCLA, you can’t be predictable,” coach Todd Starkey...
KENT, OH
Iowa State Daily

Cyclones win Gulf Coast Showcase

A 20-point comeback effort from Massachusetts was cut short as Iowa State women’s basketball held on to a 76-71 victory on Sunday in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase. The opening quarter included poor shooting from both teams to start, but ultimately a handful of baskets from Ashley...
IOWA STATE
1230kfjb.com

Gulf Coast Champs

Ashley Joens hit a late three, enroute to 23 points to lead Iowa State past Massachusetts 76-71 last night as Iowa State won the Gulf Coast Showdown. The seven and on Cyclones nearly ran out of gas and saw a 21 point lead dwindle before putting UMass away.
IOWA STATE
