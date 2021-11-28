ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunter carries Furman past South Carolina Upstate 87-77

 5 days ago

Alex Hunter had a career-high 24 points as Furman topped South Carolina Upstate 87-77 on Saturday.

Hunter made 6 of 9 3-pointers. Jalen Slawson had 18 points for Furman (4-2). Marcus Foster added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Mike Bothwell had 11 points.

Nick Alves had 16 points for the Spartans (2-4). Jordan Gainey added 13 points. Dalvin White had 11 points.

