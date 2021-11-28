ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Robertson lifts Portland over Southeast Missouri 74-68

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d8EV1hE00

Tyler Robertson had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Portland defeated Southeast Missouri 74-68 at the Incarnate Word tournament on Saturday.

Robertson also had five assists and no turnovers in his second double-double this season.

Moses Wood had 16 points for Portland (6-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Chris Austin added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Phillip Russell had 19 points for the Redhawks (3-3). Eric Reed Jr. added 17 points. Chris Harris had 11 points. He also had eight turnovers but no assists.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces New Commitment

5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson has decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. He originally de-committed from Oklahoma on Sunday when Riley was officially announced as the Trojans’ head coach. Nelson didn’t need a lot of time to think about his new home, based on his Twitter. Nelson is part of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
247Sports

Naijee Jones goes into transfer portal

Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Robertson
Person
Chris Austin
Person
Chris Harris
thespun.com

College Football World Reacts To New Bowl Game News

This afternoon, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that the NCAA has opted to add a 42nd bowl game on the fly to accommodate all bowl-eligible teams. The unnamed bowl will be played in Texas and feature two Group of Five teams. Now, all 84 bowl eligible teams can participate in a postseason game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Wood scores 21 to carry Portland over Ark.-Pine Bluff 86-74

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Moses Wood had a career-high 21 points as Portland defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 86-74 on Thursday night. Chika Nduka had 15 points for Portland (3-1). Tyler Robertson added 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Vasilije Vucinic had 10 points. Shawn Williams scored a career-high 31 points...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
portlandpilots.com

Portland Wins Fourth Straight, 74-63 Over Morgan State

PORTLAND, Ore. – Tyler Robertson finished with 22 points, five rebounds and eight assists to lead Portland past Morgan State 74-63 Saturday night at the Chiles Center. The Pilots extended their winning streak to four games, while the Bears lost for the third time in a row. Moses Wood added...
NBA
FOX Sports

Quisenberry lifts Fordham over Rice 84-74

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Darius Quisenberry scored 24 points and Antonio Dave Jr. scored 20 and Fordham defeated Rice 84-74 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Wednesday. Antrell Charlton added 18 points for Fordham (4-3) and Chuba Ohams scored 11. Carl Pierre tied a career high with 26 points for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA Today

Muszynski scores 31 to lift Belmont over Drake 74-69

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Nick Muszynski had a career-high 31 points as Belmont narrowly beat Drake 74-69 on Thursday night at the ESPN Events Invitational. Ben Sheppard had 17 points for Belmont (4-2). Will Richard added 11 points and 14 rebounds. Grayson Murphy had eight rebounds and six assists. Tremell...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

Belo, Bishop carry Montana State over SE Missouri 75-68

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jubrile Belo had 17 points to lead five Montana State players in double figures as the Bobcats topped Southeast Missouri 75-68. Xavier Bishop added 14 points for the Bobcats. Amin Adamu chipped in 13, Tyler Patterson scored 12 and Abdul Mohamed had 10. Phillip Russell led the Redhawks with a career-high 21 points.
MISSOURI STATE
ABC News

K-State blows it open with 71-43 win over Albany

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Nijel Pack scored 17 points and Mark Smith scored 14 with 10 rebounds and Kansas State opened it up in the second half and beat Albany 71-43 on Wednesday night. Smith's dunk with 14:52 remaining made it a 42-24 contest in favor of Kansas State (4-2), which...
KANSAS STATE
WNCT

LaRavia comes through in OT as Wake Forest nips Northwestern

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jake LaRavia made the go-ahead jump shot with five seconds left in overtime then came up with a steal on the ensuing possession to give Wake Forest a 77-73 victory over Northwestern in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Tuesday night. After Northwestern’s Boo Buie made a layup to tie the score […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
ABC News

Eason, Days lead LSU to 66-51 victory over Ohio

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Tari Eason scored 20 points and Darius Days added a double-double to power LSU to a 66-51 victory over Ohio on Wednesday night. LSU scored the first 14 points of the game and cruised with newly hired LSU coach Brian Kelly in attendance. Eason knocked down...
OHIO STATE
ABC News

ABC News

464K+
Followers
118K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy