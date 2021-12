The Iron Bowl is here, and Auburn could certainly use some of its signature magic in this year's edition of the historic rivalry. Alabama, nearly a three-touchdown favorite on the road, is expected to handle business Saturday against an Auburn team that's on its longest losing streak in nine seasons, is without its starting quarterback and has had its fair share of defensive struggles as of late, too. But playing for pride is something the Tigers have been accustomed to in Iron Bowls past, and Auburn has an opportunity to regain some confidence if it can at least hang with Alabama for four quarters.

AUBURN, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO