Danny Barrera was named to the USL Championship's All-League First Team today. He is the first Hartford Athletic player ever to be named to an All-League Team. Barrera had a stellar season for Hartford, scoring eight goals and tallying twelve assists. The twelve assists were the most in a single season in Hartford history, most in a season in Danny's career, and the most in the league in 2021. His eight goals are the second highest total in a season for the club and catapulted him to first all-time in Hartford history with thirteen.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 10 DAYS AGO