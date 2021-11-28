ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Journeys Shares Synopsis for Diamond and Pearl Special

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Journeys has shared the synopsis for its upcoming Winter special airing in Japan honoring the releases of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl! The Sinnoh region was previously honored with a special two-part event that brought the fan favorite companion, Dawn, back to the anime after several years. Airing earlier...

comicbook.com

futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Exclusives

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Nintendo Switch release is right around the corner, and fans are wondering what Pokemon are exclusive to Brilliant Diamond and what Pokemon are exclusive to Shining Pearl. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be available on the Nintendo eShop on November 19, 2021,...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Explores One of Yami's Darkest Moments

Yu-Gi-Oh likes to live a quiet life, and the anime's fandom is more than happy to follow along. While the series thrives on television and with its trading cards, Yu-Gi-Oh fans keep things low-key most of the time. The only fans who break from this rule are cosplayers which is for the best. These artists put forward some incredible looks, and one fan is now going viral thanks to their impressive look.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Electronic Die Cast Poke Ball Replica Is 20% Off

The Wand Company recently added the Premier Ball to their growing Pokemon replica lineup, but the original die cast electronic Poke Ball that started it all is currently on sale here at GameStop for $79.99 (20% off) as part of a Cyber Week deal on statues and replicas. Buy the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Has Made Netflix's Best Feature Useless

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is out with its new series, and fans are flocking to Netflix to take a peek. If you did not know, Jolyne Cujoh is leading the franchise forward with her own series, and Stone Ocean is sitting well with fans at just 12 episodes in. But if you check out social media, well – you will see that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure just rendered Netflix's best feature useless.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye, Book of Boba Fett, and More Featured in December's Next on Disney+ Preview

December has arrived and Disney+ has a pretty massive lineup of movies and TV shows coming to the service throughout the final month of the year. Marvel Studios already started the month strong with a brand new episode of Hawkeye, the newest original TV series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That was only the beginning of Disney's December rollout, with a ton of exciting titles making their way to the roster over the next few weeks.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Is Reportedly Ready to Release a Special Oneshot

Jujutsu Kaisen is getting ready to introduce anime fans to a brand new side of the Shonen franchise with its upcoming prequel film, which is set to explore the story of Jujutsu Tech via a brand new protagonist. With Jujutsu Kaisen 0 set to hit theaters in the East later this month right before Christmas, a new one-shot special is rumored to arrive that will focus on the protagonist of the prequel, Yuta Okkutsu, and give fans a better idea of the world created by Gege Akutami before Yuji Itadori became the star of the show.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer: Tanjiro Actor Inks Special Sketch to Hype New Season 2 Arc

The Mugen Train Arc has finally come to a close in the second season of Demon Slayer's anime, following the popularity of the first feature-length film that broke records around the world. With the Entertainment District Arc set to explore the fallout from the titanic battle between Rengoku and Akaza, the voice actor for Tanjiro has shared a delightful new sketch to help celebrate the new storyline that will definitely see some major changes to Tanjiro and his friends.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix Unveils New K-Drama with Squid Games' Gong Yoo

Netflix had an unexpected juggernaut on its hands with the massive success of Squid Game, the South Korean series that followed a game of life and death, so it's no surprise to see that one of the stars from the show is set to arrive on another production from the platform. With next month seeing the arrival of The Silent Sea, a major player from Squid Game will have a starring role in this new science-fiction epic series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Champions Reveals Details on Sinister Motives, Next Box Set Expansion

Fantasy Flight Games has revealed additional details about the Sinister Motives expansion coming to Marvel Champions: The Card Game. Fantasy Flight provided fans with some new details about the upcoming boxed set, which will contain two new heroes (Ghost-Spider and Miles Morales/Spider-Man) and a full campaign of villains to face over the course of multiple scenarios. This will be the fourth campaign boxed set released for Marvel Champions, following the release of The Rise of Red Skull, Galaxy's Most Wanted, and Mad Titan's Shadow. As the name suggests, the campaign will include numerous Spider-Man villains, including Venom, Sandman, Mysterio, and the full Sinister Six (consisting of the Vulture, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Kraven the Hunter, Hobgoblin, and Scorpion) as a recurring side threat. Some of the nuances of individual scenarios include using a Bell Tower to deal extra damage to Venom, or trying to avoid civilian damage while facing Sandman.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Tokyo Revengers Surge Prompts Major Reprint

The first season of Tokyo Revengers landed earlier this year from animation studio Liden Films, giving fans a brand new franchise that focused on an interesting tale in which a young man was sent spiraling into his own past, given the opportunity to stop the formation of a gang in order to save the love of his life. With the manga continuing to this day from creator Ken Wakui and a live-action adaptation hitting Japan via a feature-length film, it's no surprise to see that the series has seen its manga sales rise as a result, and it seems that all volumes of the printed story have been reprinted.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia: How Much Longer Will the Manga Last?

How much longer will My Hero Academia's manga last – or maybe the better question is, how. long can it last? Fans of My Hero Academia are once again plagued by that question, following the climax of the manga's latest arc. America's No. 1 hero Star and Stripe came to help defend Japan from the ultimate villain that is the fusion of Tomura Shigaraki and his mentor All For One. That pivotal battle has left My Hero Academia's at something of a crossroads: fans are now wondering if a filler arc is to follow – or perhaps the final battle!
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Fans Agree Vegeta is the Best Part of Granolah's Arc

Dragon Ball Super's latest manga arc "Granolah the Survivor" has been pretty epic in scope and ambition, introducing a pivotal new character and species (Grahnolah, the last Cerealian); some pivotal new villains (The Heeters); new powers and transformations; a game-changing expansion of the lore around the Dragon Balls; and retcons the have entirely re-framed the character of Goku's father, Bardock and his history. However, even with all of that on the table, its seems that there's a general consensus among Dragon Ball Super fans: that Vegeta is the best part of the Granolah Arc!
COMICS
ComicBook

Evangelion Cosplay Perfectly Brings Eva Unit-01 To Life

Evangelion is easily one of the most recognizable "mech" anime franchises around, only trailing behind the likes of Mobile Suit Gundam when it comes to overall popularity. With 2021 seeing the finale of the Rebuild of Evangelion film series, it's no surprise to see that fans are continuing to celebrate the franchise created by Hideaki Anno, with one cosplayer in particular creating a jaw-dropping Cosplay that brings Shinji Ikari's Eva Unit-01 to life.
COMICS
ComicBook

One-Punch Man Manga Hits New Sales Milestone

The story of Saitama is one of the wildest that has ever been told in the mediums of anime and manga, with One-Punch Man quickly becoming a fan-favorite thanks to its humor and hard-hitting action. Now, the series has hit a major milestone when it comes to the sales of its printed story, which was brought to life thanks to the mangaka One and his story that continues to see the Hero For Fun and his friends battle against the nefarious forces of the Monster Association.
COMICS
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES

