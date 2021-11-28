ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ritchie County, WV

Rebels down Wheeling Central, Ritchie Co. punches ticket to Wheeling for first time ever

By Abbie Backenstoe
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XSC5b_0d8ETS7w00

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Ritchie County punched its ticket to the state championship game in Wheeling for the first time in school history after a 20-16 win over Wheeling Central Catholic.

The first half was a true defensive battle and the teams went into the locker room tied at 0.

It was the Maroon Knights who scored first. In the third quarter, Michael Toepher sent a 27 yard strike to Lorenzo Ferrera in stride. They went for two and led 8-0.

Ritchie County answered that as Ethan Haught launched a 56 yard bomb caught by Marlon Moore. The Rebels’ two point conversion failed and they trailed 8-6.

The Rebels gained momentum after that. Haught send a short pass to Gus Morrison who turned it into a 60 yard touchdown play. Ritchie took a 12-8 lead.

Then Seth Hardy hit the ground running for the Rebels’ third unanswered touchdown and the 18-8 lead.

Wheeling didn’t go down without a fight Fererra scored once more to make it a two point game.

But a late safety by Garrett Cunningham sealed the deal for the Rebels.

Rick Haught’s crew heads to Wheeling where they see No. 6 Williamstown.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Philip Barbour volleyball, girls soccer teams honored at parade

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Philip Barbour High School saw lots of success in the fall sports season. The Colts volleyball team won the Class-AA State Championship in an exciting match over Shady Spring while the girls soccer team competed in its first ever state championship game where they finished as Class-AA State runner up. To celebrate, […]
PHILIPPI, WV
WBOY 12 News

RCB’s Tanner Cook signs with Alderson Broaddus baseball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd’s Tanner Cook put pen to paper on Thursday as he signed with the Alderson Broaddus baseball program. Cook took the recruiting process into his own hands and started posting videos of himself playing baseball on Twitter and tagged collegiate coaches. Alderson Broaddus showed interest and now he’s officially apart […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Sports
Ritchie County, WV
Football
Ritchie County, WV
Sports
Wheeling, WV
Football
City
Williamstown, WV
City
Wheeling, WV
City
Ellenboro, WV
County
Ritchie County, WV
WBOY 12 News

Warriors’ depth, athleticism sets program up for big season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Trinity Christian girls basketball was young last season and the added not-so-normal effects COVID-19 had on sports presented challenges for the Warriors. “So last season we had nine freshman so that so that was definitely a new experience for us. But it was so crazy with COVID and everything that happened […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Nine local teams land spot on AP girls basketball preseason poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Nine local teams landed a spot on the Associated Press girls basketball preseason poll. It is no surprise that Morgantown was ranked inside the top 10. The Mohigans are put at the No. 4 spot during the preseason after falling in the AAAA State semifinal to Huntington. Bridgeport and Buckhannon-Upshur are tied […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

On Eagles’ Wings in Fairmont opens new miniature horse barn

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday for a miniature horse barn at the On Eagles’ Wings Therapeutic Horsemanship Facility in Fairmont. Since On Eagles’ Wings is a non-profit organization, the mini barn was made possible by a grant from the Milan Puskar Foundation. The addition of the miniature horse barn will […]
FAIRMONT, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlon Moore
WBOY 12 News

Burnside’s plays move onto Coverage of the Year Championship

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After the semifinal round of Coverage of the Year, South Harrison’s Noah Burnside swept the competition. Both of Burnside’s interception plays are moving on to compete against each other for the Coverage of the Year title. So, either way Burnside will be named Coverage of the Year winner, but which of his […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Ten local teams ranked in AP boys basketball preseason poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points: Class AAAA 1. Morgantown (10) 13-1 100 1 2. George Washington 10-1 86 3 3. Huntington 9-2 68 2 (tie) University 8-1 68 4 5. Martinsburg 8-1 62 5 6. Cabell Midland 10-3 60 6 […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy