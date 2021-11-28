ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Police investigate Black Friday mall shooting in Washington

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police in Washington state are investigating a shooting at a shopping mall that left one person seriously wounded and sent hundreds of Black Friday shoppers fleeing for exits or hiding in stores.

As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests had been reported in the previous night’s shooting at the Tacoma Mall, south of Seattle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YnQSH_0d8ETHfB00
An officer guards an entrance to the Tacoma Mall, late Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Tacoma, Wash. Gunshots rang out in the shopping center earlier in the evening with one person being shot. (Craig Sailor/The News Tribune via AP)

The shooting began just after 7 p.m. Friday near the mall’s food court.

A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said two off duty officers working at the mall quickly called in that shots had been fired. One person was injured in the shooting.

