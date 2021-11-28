Police investigate Black Friday mall shooting in Washington
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police in Washington state are investigating a shooting at a shopping mall that left one person seriously wounded and sent hundreds of Black Friday shoppers fleeing for exits or hiding in stores.At least 1 injured in shooting at mall in Tacoma, Washington
As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests had been reported in the previous night’s shooting at the Tacoma Mall, south of Seattle.
The shooting began just after 7 p.m. Friday near the mall’s food court.
A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said two off duty officers working at the mall quickly called in that shots had been fired. One person was injured in the shooting.
