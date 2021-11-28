Virus-hit Portuguese team plays soccer with 9 men

A 24-year-old canoeist who won medals on the world stage and was honored in Ukraine has died just two weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Canoe Federation of Ukraine announced the death of ten-time world and European medalist Bizu Borislav shortly after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The...
Kansas Wesleyan’s Luis Simbron (SR/Miami, Fla.) and Alfonso Lopez (JR/Fontana, Calif.) have been named to the 2021 KCAC Men’s Soccer All-KCAC Honorable Mention teams as selected by conference coaches. Simbron scored three goals and had two assists for the Coyotes on the season, leading the Coyotes from the midfield position.
Charlotte FC works with youth soccer players in Wilmington. Pender High School athlete joins growing trend of girls playing on football teams. WECT's Colin Hackman completes the Boston Marathon in under 3 hours. Updated: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT. |. WECT's Colin Hackman completes the Boston Marathon in...
INDIANAPOLIS – The time has arrived for the No. 1 seed University of Indianapolis men's soccer team to open the 2021 NCAA Division II Tournament on Saturday at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds are ready to battle No. 8 seed Cedarville in a match that will begin at noon. UIndy (15-1-2)...
All but 16 Division III men's soccer teams in the country have put away their uniforms for the season. Connecticut College is one of the fortunate survivors. The Camels are exactly where they expect to be this time of year, preparing to play in an NCAA Championship tournament game. On...
South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC) congratulates student-athletes Joshua Coetzee, Dakota Seddon, and Yuta Shimazu for being selected for the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) West Region All-Star Soccer Team. On Nov. 14, the trio played alongside the East Region Team against the North/South Team at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, WA.
The 2019 Georgetown men’s soccer team was one for the record books, winning the first NCAA title in team history. The 2021 team shows a lot of similarities to the 2019 squad: sterling goalkeeping, an impervious defense, and a high-powered offense. The Hoyas have momentum heading into NCAA competition after winning the Big East regular season and tournament titles, and starting on Nov. 21, they will once again pursue a spot in the College Cup. As the Hoyas hope for another record-breaking season finish, let’s see how the current players stack up compared to the 2019 squad.
The Kenyon College women's soccer team landed five members on the 2021 All-North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) team, while seven Kenyon College Lords and coach Chris Brown were named to the 2021 All-NCAC men’s soccer squad. For the Ladies. Olivia Dion collected first-team honors, while Samantha Hayes and Leah Anderson...
For the second time in four years, the Pima College men’s soccer team is bringing a trophy back to Tucson. Francisco Manzo converted Pima’s fifth and final kick in a penalty shootout to secure the NJCAA Division II national title for the Aztecs on Saturday in Wichita, Kansas. The Aztecs...
Mayo High School boys soccer standout Chileshe Chitulangoma, who has cerebral palsy, had a successful senior season with the Spartans and now he is seeking some help as he looks to play the sport he loves on a bigger stage. Chitulangoma, who was first diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he...
Indiana men’s soccer begins its NCAA Tournament run against Bowling Green University on Sunday at Bill Armstrong Stadium. Kickoff was pushed back from noon to 2 p.m. due to poor field conditions caused by overnight rain. As the No. 15 seed, Indiana received a first-round bye, allowing for more time...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Two years ago this month, as the Marshall University men's soccer team prepared to play in the program's first Sweet 16 in a match at the University of Washington, head coach Chris Grassie roamed the pitch inside the Huskies' indoor practice facility in Seattle, Washington. Along one...
San Diego is home to a new professional soccer team, the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club. The franchise is one of two new teams joining the National Women's Soccer League, the highest division in U.S. women's soccer, and will begin play this spring. The league, though, is reeling from a...
Tulsa's No. 2 ranked and No. 6 seeded men's soccer team will host No. 11 seed West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament Third Round on Saturday, November 27 beginning at 7:00 pm at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. Tickets are $8 general admission and can be purchased at the...
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis University Men’s Soccer is still the only undefeated team in NCAA Division I after beating Long Island University 5-1 on Sunday in the second round of the 2021 Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament. Billiken junior John Klein scored two goals in the first 16 minutes of the game. Redshirt freshman […]
COLUMBIA, Mo — It was a great day for the local area college soccer teams as each of them took home wins in their NAIA National Tournament openers. The nation's top-ranked Central Methodist Men took care of Tabor 4-0. The Eagles advance to their regional championship this Saturday vs. Rio Grande.
So much for Washington’s balanced scoring attack. That’s because it was a one-man show when it came to scoring goals for the Husky men’s soccer team Sunday night, with Dylan Teves scoring all three of UW’s goals in a 3-1 victory over Portland at Husky Soccer Stadium. Washington (15-1-2), the...
Orangeburg, N.Y. (11/23/21) Dominican College men's soccer players, Antonio Zhu Sanchez (Alfafar Valencia, Spain) and Maximino Casares Martinez (Valladolid, Spain) have been named to the 2021 D2CCA Men's Soccer East All-Region Second Team as was announced today by the Division II Conference Commissioners Assocation. Sanchez, a midfielder/defender earns his first...
ATHENS, W.Va. – Following its most successful season since 2007, the Lock Haven University men’s soccer team pulled in more honors Tuesday from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA). The Bald Eagles saw three players land on the D2CCA Atlantic All-Region teams. Beckham Sibiski (Kutztown, Pa./Kutztown) and Samuel Hershey...
The U.S. men's national soccer team is coming to Allianz Field for FIFA World Cup qualifying — right in the middle of a Minnesota winter. On Wednesday, the team announced plans to play Honduras in St. Paul on Feb. 2. But no matter the weather that day, the game won't be played on the frozen tundra.
