28% of unvaccinated Americans would consider lying about status to keep a job, survey suggests

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo
 5 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Any chance they’d be willing to take a dose of truth serum, instead?

More than a quarter of unvaccinated workers in the U.S. (28%) have said they would consider lying about their vaccination status — and maybe falsify a document or two — in order to keep a job, a survey of over 1,300 vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans suggests.

The survey, conducted by Qualtrics , an experience-management software firm, also found that roughly the same percentage (25%) of adults — either vaccinated or unvaccinated — knows someone who “lied, or would lie” about being vaccinated in order to travel, eat at a restaurant, or attend other types of in-person activities or events.

Can I mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?

The findings come amid the Biden administration’s push to require companies with 100 or more employees to comply with OSHA’s emergency standards and ensure their workers are either vaccinated against COVID-19 or complying with weekly testing mandates. The mandate was temporarily blocked a few days after its announcement, though the Biden administration has asked a court to reinstate the rule .

Meanwhile, only 23% of unvaccinated respondents to Qualtrics’ survey said they would be more willing to get vaccinated as a result of federal mandates, while 52% said they would be less willing if mandated to do so. (It’s worth noting that Qualtrics’ survey was conducted in mid-October — after President Biden previewed the new requirements, but before they were officially announced by the White House.)

Among the survey’s other results, Qualtrics found that 39% of the unvaccinated cited mistrust of the government for not getting the jab. Others said they were worried about possible side effects (38%), wanted more information (20%), already had COVID (16%) or claimed to know someone who had an adverse reaction (15%).

Nearly a third of the unvaccinated participants (32%) also revealed that they’ve disregarded signs that specifically required unvaccinated persons to wear a mask when going into a store or business, according to the survey.

Fully vaccinated against COVID-19? New guidance from CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have repeatedly touted the safety and efficacy of approved COVID-19 vaccines , and have determined that serious health issues as a result of vaccination are rare.

“These vaccines have undergone and will continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history,” the CDC says on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Osha#Americans#Weather#Qualtrics#The White House#Covid
