MILLERTON, Pa. (WETM) – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Wednesday, December 1 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 20-22-24-31-41, to win $600,000 less withholding. Dandy Mini Mart, 7320 State Route 328, Millerton, will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes […]

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO