ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Zappe leads WKU past Marshall for C-USA East Division crown

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Bailey Zappe threw four touchdown passes — all in the second half — and Western Kentucky spotted Marshall 14 points before pulling away for a 53-21 victory on Saturday, laying claim to Conference USA’s East Division crown.

In a game between the top two teams in the East, the Hilltoppers (8-4, 7-1) ran off 36 unanswered points to earn the right to face 15th-ranked UTSA in the conference championship game on Dec. 3 in San Antonio.

Western Kentucky managed just two field goals by Brayden Narveson and trailed 14-6 at halftime. Zappe came out firing in the third quarter. He hooked up with Daewood Davis for a 47-yard TD just 1:19 into the third quarter. Zappe followed that with a 14-yard TD toss to Malachi Corley before firing a 50-yard scoring strike to Davis midway through the quarter. Narveson added a 53-yard field goal and WKU led 29-14 heading to the fourth. Zappe’s final TD toss was an 8-yarder to Dalvin Smith 52 seconds in. Davion Williams capped the scoring for the Hilltoppers with a 45-yard pick-6 in the final minute.

Zappe completed 25 of 48 passes for 328 yards with no interceptions for WKU.

Luke Zban was 16-of-25 passing for 123 yards and a TD for the Thundering Herd (7-5, 5-3). Rasheen Ali carried 24 times for 97 yards.

Marshall quarterback Grant Wells completed his first 10 passes but left the game after getting sacked and fumbling the ball away in the second quarter. He walked to the locker room with an undisclosed injury and did not return.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces New Commitment

5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson has decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. He originally de-committed from Oklahoma on Sunday when Riley was officially announced as the Trojans’ head coach. Nelson didn’t need a lot of time to think about his new home, based on his Twitter. Nelson is part of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wku#College Football#C Usa#Conference Usa#Western Kentucky#American Football#C Usa East Division#Ap#Hilltoppers#Utsa#Td#The Thundering Herd
On3.com

Lincoln Riley shifts blame for messy exit from Oklahoma

New USC head coach Lincoln Riley is a few days into his tenure in Los Angeles, but he isn’t completely done with discussing his decision to leave Oklahoma. On Wednesday, Riley joined Fox analyst Joel Klatt to discuss his abrupt departure from Norman and why the college football calendar forces people to make these quick decisions.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Naijee Jones goes into transfer portal

Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Coaching carousel: NFL insider explains why Urban Meyer leave Jaguars in first season for college job

The Notre Dame football vacancy has apparently been filled as reports indicate that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy created by Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Amid that, some had pondered if Notre Dame would take a swing at first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach and former college national champion Urban Meyer, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down why Meyer leaving for any college job is not plausible.
NFL
The Spun

LaDainian Tomlinson Reacts To 5-Star Running Back’s Transfer

Former five-star recruit and TCU running back Zach Evans entered the transfer portal on Monday. The most prized signee of the Horned Frogs’ 2020 class appears to be on his way out. But, TCU legend LaDainian Tomlinson may try to talk him off that ledge. The Hall-of-Fame RB was in...
NFL
thespun.com

College Football World Reacts To New Bowl Game News

This afternoon, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that the NCAA has opted to add a 42nd bowl game on the fly to accommodate all bowl-eligible teams. The unnamed bowl will be played in Texas and feature two Group of Five teams. Now, all 84 bowl eligible teams can participate in a postseason game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
News Enterprise

Behind gunslinger Zappe, WKU has reeled off five straight wins

BOWLING GREEN — In his prolific career as a quarterback — first at Houston Baptist and now at Western Kentucky University — Bailey Zappe has completed passes that have covered about 8 miles. And he’s still going strong. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound graduate transfer, has been instrumental in the Hilltoppers turning...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
On3.com

4-star OL Kam Dewberry names top 3, sets commitment date

Four-star Humble (Texas) Atascocita interior offensive lineman Kam Dewberry is down to three schools, he tells On3. Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are three schools that the 6-foot-4, 325-pound Dewberry will focus on going forward. He also will announce his commitment on December 15, the first day of the Early Signing Period.
NFL
The State-Journal

Zappe instrumental in WKU being bowl eligible

BOWLING GREEN — In his prolific career as a quarterback — first at Houston Baptist and now at Western Kentucky University — Bailey Zappe has completed passes that have covered about 8 miles. And he’s still going strong. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound graduate transfer has been instrumental in the Hilltoppers turning...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Game Haus

5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for the Virginia Cavaliers

Bronco Mendenhall has decided to step down as head coach at Virginia. They are now in the market for a new head coach. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Virginia Cavaliers. 1. Jamey Chadwell. Chadwell has helped Coastal Carolina transition to the FBS level with style. In...
NFL
wivk.com

Hoops Preview: #15 Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 15th-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team returns home for another in-state battle, as the Vols are set to take on Tennessee Tech Friday at 3 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Friday’s game can streamed online through SEC Network+/WatchESPN. Visit espn.com/watch or download the ESPN app to view...
TENNESSEE STATE
ClutchPoints

Jaguars RB James Robinson’s unexpected turn leaves Jacksonville in tight spot vs Rams

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson took a turn for the worse Thursday, after reportedly missing practice with heel and knee injuries. Robinson had been battling these injuries for weeks, forcing him to miss Week 9 vs the Buffalo Bills. He returned in Week 10 and has played through the pain since. Robinson has averaged 17 touches per game in the three weeks since and it appeared like he was putting the injuries behind him.
NFL
wvlt.tv

#11 Lady Vols remain undefeated after beating Tennessee Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The #11 Lady Vols Basketball team remain undefeated after A 76-48 win TN Tech, a team they hadn’t played since 1991. Tennessee (7-0) has now won nine consecutive games at Thompson-Boling Arena. That is its longest streak of the Kellie Harper era and longest since UT rattled off 11 straight from Feb. 19, 2017, to Jan. 7, 2018. The Lady Vols also have matched their longest win streak of the Harper era with the blemish-free start.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

669K+
Followers
356K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy