Queens Season 1, Episode 4, was a rollercoaster of emotions as the girls all rallied around Brianna to help her deal with the death of her husband, Jeff. Naomi and Jill also had to make some tough decisions. Jill came clean with Tina about her infidelity and they decided to go their separate ways. Naomi on the other hand, realized that she couldn’t keep Eric away from Jojo for long and she had to break the news to her daughter that he was her father.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO