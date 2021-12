STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- What compels a healthy, able-bodied former NCAA softball scholarship athlete to start a cancer charity?. “I put myself in their shoes and acted on it,” said Stephanie DeMartino, a 29-year-old Woodrow resident and founder of the “I Kick Cancer Charity” which raises awareness and money for young adults and children currently battling all forms of cancer. “I couldn’t imagine what it’s like to go through what they do so I wanted to do anything I could to make their lives better. I’ve always been obsessed with helping people, and that’s why I feel like my purpose in life is my charity.”

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO