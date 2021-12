EAGAN, Minn. — The health status of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is murky at best, following a shoulder injury suffered Sunday in a loss to San Francisco. Multiple reports posted on social media platforms said Cook suffered a torn labrum in a third quarter play that resulted in the All-Pro being taken off the field on a cart. One source told The Athletic that Cook had torn the labrum while dislocating his shoulder on the play, but added that the injury would not be season ending.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO