Scott Disick Juggles Two Women In One Night — Who Are They?

 5 days ago
Scott Disick sure has been busy lately. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is no longer following the Kardashians. In fact, he wants to avoid them as much as possible. The reality star was spotted with two mystery women during a late-night dinner. The 38-year-old is back to...

TVShowsAce

Caitlyn Jenner LEAKS Baby Bombshell, Reveals 2 Pregnancies?

Caitlyn Jenner sparked the Kardashian pregnancy rumors. The proud grandmother said there are two grandkids on the way. The aspiring politician made an appearance on Good Morning Britain where she may have accidentally spilled the beans. Apparently, she dropped some MAJOR news during the interview. Caitlyn was nervous or so...
US Magazine

The Kardashians Think Kim and Pete Davidson’s Relationship Could Become ‘Serious’: They ‘Are All for It’

Supportive! Kim Kardashian is still exploring her relationship with Pete Davidson, but he has already won over her famous family. “The family is happy for Kim, and they really have taken a liking to Pete,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “A lot of the Kardashians met him in the past and have hung out with him, so he’s not like this new stranger that just entered into their lives. They think he’s funny and is fun to be around. He’s someone that just lightens the mood in the room.”
Hana Cross
Travis Barker
Scott Disick
Younes Bendjima
Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler shades rocker & Kourtney Kardashian as she says she ‘hopes they get good ratings’

TRAVIS Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shaded the rocker and Kourtney Kardashian. The 46-year-old said she “hopes they get good ratings.”. Shanna threw shade at her ex Travis and his new fiancee KourtneyCredit: Instagram/Shanna Moakler. Shanna wasn’t subtle about throwing shade at Travis, 45, and his new fiancée Kourtney, 42, while...
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Twins With Travis Barker’s Daughter & Stepdaughter In Matching Puffy Jackets

Alabama Barker shared several new photos that showed Kourtney Kardashian matching with her future stepchildren in cozy black jackets. Kourtney Kardashian is ready for the winter — and she’s not dressing for the cold alone. The Poosh founder, 42, plus fiancé Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama, 15, and step-daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 22, all rocked matching black puffy jackets in an Instagram post shared by Alabama on Sunday, November 28. In the first two photos, the trio all stood next to each other while looking straight into the camera with serious faces. Kourt and the girls looked so stylish in their black jackets, and they each also wore black pants to add to their look.
Billboard

Kourtney Kardashian Gifts Travis Barker His ‘Dream Car’ for 46th Birthday

Travis Barker already got the “dream girl,” and now he has his “dream car” for his 46th birthday too. The blink-182 drummer, who celebrated his big day on Sunday, got to take his new vintage Buick GNX for a spin outside the Hotel Bel-Air with his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, who gifted him the classic car. According to Motor Biscuit, another version of the luxury muscle vehicle, which can reportedly outrun supercars like a McLaren F1 or Ferrari Enzo, sold for $205,000.
Life and Style Weekly

Scott Disick Gets Flirty With Khloe Kardashian After Kourtney’s Engagement to Travis Barker: ‘So Gorg’

Getting flirty? Scott Disick gave Khloé Kardashian a compliment about her looks three weeks after Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker. “Sorry, but not sorry @khloekardashian is so gorg,” Scott, 38, wrote in an Instagram Story on Saturday, November 6. The Talentless brand founder had his arm wrapped around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s shoulder in a selfie.
Popculture

Scott Disick Reportedly Offered 'Outrageous Amount of Money' to Appear on Kardashians' New Hulu Show

Scott Disick will be appearing on the Kardashian family's upcoming Hulu show after being offered "an outrageous amount of money," Us Weekly reports. Kourtney Kardashian's ex, with whom she shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, was a staple on Keeping Up With the Kardashians before its end, but reportedly only agreed to participate in the family's next chapter on camera if he "got paid a lot."
Scott Disick Spotted With Kids After Exiled From Kardashian Thanksgiving

Scott Disick wants to celebrate the holidays with his kids, but it hasn’t been easy for him. He reportedly didn’t attend the Kardashian Thanksgiving dinner. Instead, he’s been dating numerous models in weeks. The father of three tried to get into the holiday spirit with his and Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids — sons, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9.
Fox News

Kourtney Kardashian hits back at critic who comments she’s ‘finally’ with her kids: I'm with them ‘every day'

Kourtney Kardashian is hitting back at a critic who appeared surprised that she was spending time with her kids. The reality star and beauty influencer was none too happy when she shared a photo of daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6, both of whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick, during a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and one social media user commented that she was "finally" with her kids.
AceShowbiz

Kim Kardashian Accused of Using Pete Davidson to Divert Attention From Kourtney's Engagement

Some social media critics believe that the SKIMS founder is jealous of the attention her sister Kourtney Kardashian's got for her engagement to Travis Barker. AceShowbiz - Amid the rumored heated romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, there are some who don't believe that they are dating. Weighing in on the stars' relationship rumors, these people have accused the reality TV star of using the comedian for sensation.
TVShowsAce

Kourtney Kardashian Does NOT Want Scott Disick At Her Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian is currently in engagement bliss with her fiance Travis Barker. In October, he popped the question on a beach in Montecito, California. There was champagne and red rose petals in the sand. It sounds like something out of a movie. Except that’s the couple’s life. They’ve been on...
HollywoodLife

Shanna Moakler’s Ex Responds Amidst Claims That Travis Barker Raised His Daughter Atiana

Shanna Moakler’s ex Oscar De La Hoya says he has no bad blood with Travis Barker following claims the rocker raised his daughter Atiana. On good terms. Oscar De La Hoya, 48, didn’t have anything bad to say when asked about claims he and ex Shanna Moakler’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, was raised by her other ex, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, 46. During an Instagram Q&A on Dec. 1, the boxer was asked, “How do you feel about Travis claiming he raised your daughter?” Oscar only had praise for Travis, writing back, “I have nothing but respect for my man @travisbarker.” Atiana was 5 when Travis married her beauty queen mom Shanna, 46, so she has a tight bond with the rocker. Travis — who is now engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, 42 — and Shanna also share son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15.
TVShowsAce

Kourtney Kardashian Slammed For Penelope’s Latest Adult Accessory

Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter, Penelope Disick, 9, have been making headlines over the past couple of weeks. The initial reason had to do with what was dubbed Penelope’s “secret TikTok.” Now, Kourtney is slammed for Penelope’s latest adult accessory. Keep reading to find out what’s going on. Update On...
HollywoodLife

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Her New Apartment As She Moves To NYC After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin just relocated to New York City and is showing off her new lease — on an apartment and on life as she moves forward from her Scott Disick breakup. In a New York state of mind! Amelia Hamlin just left the West Coast and moved to the Big Apple, putting her broken heart in a drawer (as Taylor Swift would suggest) and setting up her new apartment. The 20-year-old model took to her Instagram to share the process, tagging Roadway Moving Company and showing photos of the hard-working guys who helped her set up.
