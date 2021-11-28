Scott Disick Juggles Two Women In One Night — Who Are They?
5 days ago
Scott Disick sure has been busy lately. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is no longer following the Kardashians. In fact, he wants to avoid them as much as possible. The reality star was spotted with two mystery women during a late-night dinner. The 38-year-old is back to...
Caitlyn Jenner sparked the Kardashian pregnancy rumors. The proud grandmother said there are two grandkids on the way. The aspiring politician made an appearance on Good Morning Britain where she may have accidentally spilled the beans. Apparently, she dropped some MAJOR news during the interview. Caitlyn was nervous or so...
As TV Shows Ace previously reports, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick, has a secret Tik Tok. Now, there are reports of lots of red flags on the TikTok account. Keep reading to find out about this and more. Is Penelope’s Situation Different From Brother, Mason’s. TV Shows Ace previously shares...
Supportive! Kim Kardashian is still exploring her relationship with Pete Davidson, but he has already won over her famous family. “The family is happy for Kim, and they really have taken a liking to Pete,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “A lot of the Kardashians met him in the past and have hung out with him, so he’s not like this new stranger that just entered into their lives. They think he’s funny and is fun to be around. He’s someone that just lightens the mood in the room.”
Kanye West seems to be in denial about his current relationship status. A few days ago, Ye made an appearance at Revolt TV when he was asked to comment on recent rumors about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s supposed romance. Wiggling his way out of the uncomfortable question, Kanye spun...
Alert the masses Reign Disick’s hair is gone once again! The son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick shaved his hair off. Turns out one of his parents is probably not happy. Reign Disick shaves his head. Reign Disick is known for having fabulous hair. This has been the case...
TRAVIS Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler shaded the rocker and Kourtney Kardashian. The 46-year-old said she “hopes they get good ratings.”. Shanna threw shade at her ex Travis and his new fiancee KourtneyCredit: Instagram/Shanna Moakler. Shanna wasn’t subtle about throwing shade at Travis, 45, and his new fiancée Kourtney, 42, while...
Alabama Barker shared several new photos that showed Kourtney Kardashian matching with her future stepchildren in cozy black jackets. Kourtney Kardashian is ready for the winter — and she’s not dressing for the cold alone. The Poosh founder, 42, plus fiancé Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama, 15, and step-daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 22, all rocked matching black puffy jackets in an Instagram post shared by Alabama on Sunday, November 28. In the first two photos, the trio all stood next to each other while looking straight into the camera with serious faces. Kourt and the girls looked so stylish in their black jackets, and they each also wore black pants to add to their look.
Travis Barker already got the “dream girl,” and now he has his “dream car” for his 46th birthday too. The blink-182 drummer, who celebrated his big day on Sunday, got to take his new vintage Buick GNX for a spin outside the Hotel Bel-Air with his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, who gifted him the classic car. According to Motor Biscuit, another version of the luxury muscle vehicle, which can reportedly outrun supercars like a McLaren F1 or Ferrari Enzo, sold for $205,000.
Getting flirty? Scott Disick gave Khloé Kardashian a compliment about her looks three weeks after Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker. “Sorry, but not sorry @khloekardashian is so gorg,” Scott, 38, wrote in an Instagram Story on Saturday, November 6. The Talentless brand founder had his arm wrapped around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s shoulder in a selfie.
Ready to wed! While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were on hand to celebrate a pair of friends’ nuptials, the musician couldn’t resist dreaming of their own wedding. “Our turn next 🌹,” the Blink-182 drummer, 45, commented on the Poosh founder’s Instagram post on Saturday, November 13. The Keeping Up...
Scott Disick will be appearing on the Kardashian family's upcoming Hulu show after being offered "an outrageous amount of money," Us Weekly reports. Kourtney Kardashian's ex, with whom she shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, was a staple on Keeping Up With the Kardashians before its end, but reportedly only agreed to participate in the family's next chapter on camera if he "got paid a lot."
Pete Davidson's birthday was a fun time. The Saturday Night Live star, with rumored girlfriend Kim Kardashian West and her mom, Kris Jenner, by his side, bonded with rapper Flavor Flav, who even gave him one of the giant clocks he wears on his chest. Everyone except for Flav wore matching brown and black plaid clothing.
Scott Disick wants to celebrate the holidays with his kids, but it hasn’t been easy for him. He reportedly didn’t attend the Kardashian Thanksgiving dinner. Instead, he’s been dating numerous models in weeks. The father of three tried to get into the holiday spirit with his and Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids — sons, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9.
Kourtney Kardashian is hitting back at a critic who appeared surprised that she was spending time with her kids. The reality star and beauty influencer was none too happy when she shared a photo of daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6, both of whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick, during a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and one social media user commented that she was "finally" with her kids.
Some social media critics believe that the SKIMS founder is jealous of the attention her sister Kourtney Kardashian's got for her engagement to Travis Barker. AceShowbiz - Amid the rumored heated romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, there are some who don't believe that they are dating. Weighing in on the stars' relationship rumors, these people have accused the reality TV star of using the comedian for sensation.
Kourtney Kardashian is currently in engagement bliss with her fiance Travis Barker. In October, he popped the question on a beach in Montecito, California. There was champagne and red rose petals in the sand. It sounds like something out of a movie. Except that’s the couple’s life. They’ve been on...
Shanna Moakler’s ex Oscar De La Hoya says he has no bad blood with Travis Barker following claims the rocker raised his daughter Atiana. On good terms. Oscar De La Hoya, 48, didn’t have anything bad to say when asked about claims he and ex Shanna Moakler’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, was raised by her other ex, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, 46. During an Instagram Q&A on Dec. 1, the boxer was asked, “How do you feel about Travis claiming he raised your daughter?” Oscar only had praise for Travis, writing back, “I have nothing but respect for my man @travisbarker.” Atiana was 5 when Travis married her beauty queen mom Shanna, 46, so she has a tight bond with the rocker. Travis — who is now engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, 42 — and Shanna also share son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 15.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship will be featured in the family’s Hulu reality show. The couple was spotted holding hands while filming a scene for an upcoming episode on December 1. Get ready to see even more Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 46, on your TV screens! The...
Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter, Penelope Disick, 9, have been making headlines over the past couple of weeks. The initial reason had to do with what was dubbed Penelope’s “secret TikTok.” Now, Kourtney is slammed for Penelope’s latest adult accessory. Keep reading to find out what’s going on. Update On...
Amelia Hamlin just relocated to New York City and is showing off her new lease — on an apartment and on life as she moves forward from her Scott Disick breakup. In a New York state of mind! Amelia Hamlin just left the West Coast and moved to the Big Apple, putting her broken heart in a drawer (as Taylor Swift would suggest) and setting up her new apartment. The 20-year-old model took to her Instagram to share the process, tagging Roadway Moving Company and showing photos of the hard-working guys who helped her set up.
