Billy Napier contributed plenty in four years to the growing prestige of Ragin’ Cajuns football. A well-traveled, veteran coach by his late 30s, he was hired from a coordinator position at Arizona State to lead the program at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. What he accomplished in short order was remarkable: The team finished 2020 ranked No. 15; it defeated a ranked team at Iowa State; it played in three bowl games and will play in another this year; the Ragin’ Cajuns were 11-1 and ranked No. 20 by AP this week; and, ruling the Sun Belt Conference, will host its championship game Saturday.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO