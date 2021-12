John Wall is still with the Houston Rockets, joining the team in film sessions and even participating in pre-game warmups. The problem is: he’s not playing. By the looks of it, the Rockets have no intention of even considering Wall to suit up in games at all. Sure, they have made it clear during the offseason that they intend to trade the veteran guard and sit him for as long as they can until they find the right trade partner for him.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO