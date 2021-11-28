ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Rejoice! The Lancia Delta Is Going Rallying Again

By Martin Bigg
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Lancia Delta Integrale is one of the most legendary rally cars and hot hatchbacks of the 1990s. Last month, we rejoiced when Lancia announced the Delta is making a comeback in 2026 to take on the Volkswagen Golf R, but restomod companies have already been bringing the Delta back from...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jalopnik

An All-Electric Lancia Delta Restomod Will Take The World Rallycross Circuit Next Year

That brings us to GCK Exclusiv-e, a French outfit that’s been hard at work on its own restomod of the famed Lancia Delta Integrale, called the Delta Evo-e. The company’s take on the rally-bred classic churns the equivalent of 200 horsepower and 257 lb-ft of torque, while carrying a max range of 124 miles on a charge. GCK intends to make just 44 examples, but its plans for the Delta don’t stop there.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

New all-electric Lancia Delta to contest World RX in 2022

GCK Motorsport will revive the iconic Lancia Delta Integrale by developing an all-electric version to compete in the revamped World Rallycross Championship next year. Plans to design and construct a new take on the famous Delta Integrale coincide with the confirmation that French squad GCK will return to the championship after sitting out this year to focus on developing the new Delta Evo-e. The Guerlain Chicherit-owned team had been ever present in the championship since 2017.
MOTORSPORTS
thedrive

A 75,000-Mile 1994 Lancia Delta Integrale Evo Is the Perfect Used Car

Manual transmission, original paint and Recaro seats, and a turbo 2.0. Yes please. In many ways, enthusiasts (like many of us at The Drive) have waxed nostalgic about the excellent hot hatch that is the Lancia Delta Integrale. According to Goodwood, the Lancia Delta HF and HF Integrale are the winningest rally cars of all time.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Deluded Dealer Wants Half A Million Bucks For The Last BMW M4 GTS

The BMW XM was just revealed in concept form, and it's disgusting. This writer has been a BMW fan since before he could walk, but some sins are unforgivable. It's not a rare sentiment either, and many owners of older BMW M machines are reconsidering upgrading as they usually would around this time of the year. Everyone is concerned that future Bimmers will be even uglier, so holding on to those that aren't blatantly offensive might make sense as a future investment. However, some are trying to push that timeline forward by asking supercar money for cars that would have cost up to five times less just a few months ago. A case in point is the Florida dealer we're shining a light on today, where you'll find a 2016 BMW M4 GTS selling for a whopping $499,900.
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Todt
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Expands Paint-To-Sample Palette With Iconic Colors

Porsche is expanding its range of Paint to Sample options, an extremely popular optional extra with the German brand's loyal customers. The new range is made possible by a unique color mixing bank at the Zuffenhausen plant, where Porsche builds the 911, 718, and Taycan. The changes to the plant mean Porsche can now handle 20 cars per day as opposed to the usual five. Paint to Sample costs $11,430 for most 911 and 718 models. For the 718 GT and 911 Turbo, Turbo S, and the 911 GT3 models, the price is $12,830.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Check Out This Secret Collection Of Pristine Porsches

To many, Porsche makes one car, and it's just "a fast Beetle." However, to those in the know, the German automaker is the finest producer of sports cars that this world has ever seen. Every decade since its inception, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer has created something special, and choosing just one Porsche to own and enjoy is nearly impossible. For a lucky few though, that choice never needs to be made. One such individual is Todd Blue, an entrepreneur who has worked tirelessly to build an empire from scratch after Porsche gave him a shot by letting him take ownership of a small dealership many years ago.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Listen To The Raucous Noise Of The Aston Martin V12 Vantage

When Aston Martin first put a V12 into the Vantage, it seemed like an absolutely bonkers idea, but in the time since that car's demise, fans of the brand have been clamoring for the British marque to do the same to the modern Vantage. Sure, there have been highly limited Zagato versions of the small sports car with V12 power, and we loved them, but such cars are never driven because of their exquisite design that makes them insanely expensive. Fortunately, we've seen a prototype of a new V12-powered Vantage, and now Aston Martin has officially confirmed the car with a new teaser video. It's a short one, but it's certainly sweet.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch Ken Block's Daughter Race A 4,000-HP Corvette In The 1,400-HP Hoonicorn

Last year, the mentalists at Hoonigan decided to showcase what Ken Block's insane 1965 Ford Mustang Hoonicorn RTR could do in a straight line through a series of high-horsepower drag races. We got to see the AWD pony car take on absurdly expensive supercars, a ridiculously OTT donk car, and its own great-grandchild in the Mustang Shelby GT500. Now, the Hoonicorn has received some upgrades, and a new series called Hoonicorn vs The World 2 will be used to further test and improve the car while providing us with loads of entertainment. In the first installment, the Hoonicorn is taking on a purpose-built drag car in an NHRA Corvette.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lancia Delta#Golf R#Formula One Car#Electric Cars#Gck Motorsport#Ev#Rallye#Martini#World Rx
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari Purosangue Finally Spied Wearing Production Body

The first SUV from Ferrari, the Purosangue, is on its way. It's not going to challenge a Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class for practicality, but you can be certain that it will be at least as good to drive as the Lamborghini Urus, if not better. The Purosangue was spied earlier this month but at the time, it seemed that Ferrari was still using Maserati Levante test mules for the prototype. Well, our spy photographers have been hard at work and have now captured the Purosangue in its production body for the first time. Heavy camouflage conceals all the details, but the proportions are more accurate than what we've seen before.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Porsche's New Hypercar Concept Coming This Weekend

Now is a great time for gaming fans, particularly if they have an interest in racing games. If you're a fan of both PlayStation and Xbox platforms, the excitement is doubled. For the latter, Forza Horizon 5 has just been released, and it's loads of fun. For the former, those who take their virtual racing a little more seriously will be glad to know that Gran Turismo 7 is set to be revealed in March of next year. There have been quite a few big partnerships announced as the marketing campaign kicks into high gear. Porsche will also be joining the party, and its YouTube channel will be revealing a new Vision concept for the game this Sunday, 5 December 2022.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Delivery-Mileage Noble M600 Is A Dream Find

Supercars are faster and more capable than ever. Gone are the days of analog gauges and manual transmissions. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but to lots of purists, the rawness of old-school supercars can never be replaced by traction control systems and dual-clutch transmissions. The Noble M600 is considered to be one of the last raw supercars, and this rare British beast is becoming harder and harder to find, so you can imagine our surprise when we stumbled across this delivery-mileage Carbon Sport example on the Pistonheads website. The M600 was built in limited numbers, and it is thought that no more than 20 cars exist globally. It might not have the brand image of a Porsche 911 GT3 or Lotus Emira, but it's undeniably cool.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The 2022 Honda Civic Si Is Hiding A Lot Of Horsepower

Modern turbo cars make great power from the factory, but there are some manufacturers that are dishonest about their power outputs, and not in a bad way. As the power wars rage on, most manufacturers are underquoting power figures to make their cars seem more impressive. We've seen this happen with the Toyota GR Supra which delivered significantly more horsepower when placed on a dyno, and there are reports that the new Volkswagen Golf R also makes heaps more power than what is stated by VW. In this video posted by Hondata, we get to see if the new Honda Civic Si produces more or less power than quoted from the factory.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Tuned Mercedes-AMG CLS 63 Shooting Brake Is A 204-MPH Missile

We rejoiced when the Audi RS6 Avant returned to the US, but there are still many high-performance wagons sold in Europe we're missing out on. There's just something inherently appealing about a practical family wagon with sports car performance. Fans are using online petitions to beg BMW to sell the upcoming M3 Touring wagon in America. Another slick high-performance wagon we missed out on was the second-generation Mercedes-AMG CLS 63 S Shooting Brake.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Spied: Audi Q6 e-tron Ready To Battle The BMW iX

Last month, the Audi Q5 e-tron debuted at the Auto Guangzhou in China. Essentially Audi's version of the three-row Volkswagen ID.6, the Q5 e-tron will only be sold in China. The upcoming Q6 e-tron, on the other hand, will be a global model and slot above the Q4 e-tron. As...
CARS
worldairlinenews.com

United to become first in aviation history to fly aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable fuel

United today will operate an unprecedented flight that will serve as a turning point in the industry’s effort to combat climate change: for the first time in aviation history, a commercial carrier will fly an aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Also today, United announced the second round of corporate participants in the airline’s Eco-Skies AllianceSM program to collectively contribute towards the purchase of SAF.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CarBuzz.com

Kanye West's Ford F-150 Raptor Sells For Big Money

What does it take to break records at an automotive auction? A couple of things will do the trick, it seems. The car itself could simply be an object of irreproachable talent, as is the case with this Porsche 918 Spyder. Or, it could be a rare classic from Italy like this Ferrari 250 GTO that sold for nearly $50 million. But there's another way to get sellers to shell out record-breaking sums of cash at an automotive auction - all you need to do is make sure that the vehicle in question was owned by Kanye West. The rap artist and record producer's fleet of Ford trucks and SUVs were auctioned off for a whisker under $435,000, and one of those trucks shattered records.
ENTERTAINMENT
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Refuses To Abandon 25-Year-Old Technology

Toyota was the first major automaker to introduce a series production hybrid to its lineup nearly 25 years ago. The first-generation Toyota Prius, though not the most attractive-looking vehicle, was a game-changer on many levels. Interestingly enough, the automaker today is in no rush to change its entire lineup to pure battery electrics, a decision already made by General Motors and Ford of Europe, among others.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Honda Civic Si Sedan

The first Honda Civic Si arrived in 1986 when Honda took the Civic S (Sport) and replaced the carburetors on the 1.5-liter engine with a fuel injection system. Over the decades, the engine grew and the Si model became the grounded enthusiast's choice. Always sporty, always practical, and always affordable. For 2022, the Si has returned to having a 1.5-liter engine. However, unlike that original model, this time it's turbocharged and instead of 91 horsepower, the eleventh-generation of Civic Si makes 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque. That's less power than is on offer in the Volkswagen Jetta GLI and even the previous-generation Civic Si, but the Civic is a lighter, more dynamically gifted sedan than VW's offering. Like every other Civic Si before, the new one has a manual transmission only, but Honda hasn't been resting on its laurels. Honda promised us that this is the best-performing Si yet and has taken chassis tuning to a whole new level. We traveled up to the canyons of Los Angeles county to spend a day getting to know the new Si.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is The World's First-Ever V12 Subaru Impreza STI

We've seen loads of wild engine swaps over the years, from a BMW M6 getting a massive rotary engine to an Audi RS3-powered Volkswagen Golf R. One of the more common engine swaps sees one fit the 2JZ-GTE from the A80 Toyota Supra to, well, just about anything. That's actually how the story of today's feature began, but even one of the most legendary engines on the planet is not enough for some. For Jonathan Proulx from Canada, fitting his Subaru Impreza STI with the 3.0-liter straight-six was fun at first but eventually got a bit stale. His remedy? A 1GZ-FE V12 from a Toyota Century.
CARS
OilPrice.com

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Amid a veritable race among carmakers to become fully electric before everyone else, the chief executive of Stellantis has warned that this race could end in tears. In an interview with Reuters this week, Carlos Tavares said the pressure on carmakers to move to an all-electric output would put under threat jobs and the quality of the vehicles they manufacture.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy