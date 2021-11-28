The Big Saturday Show - Saturday, November 27

Joshua Johnson’s new show for NBC News Now will launch at 8PM ET on Monday. With the title Now Tonight with Joshua Johnson, the show “will take a step back to offer viewers context into the why and the how behind the biggest stories of the day,” according to the network. The show will feature audience participation via voicemail and email. In a statement, Johnson said that the show was “the perfect outlet for viewers in these divisive times, curating their insights and feedback.” The executive producer of Now Tonight is Lisa Crivelli, and Janelle Rodriguez is senior VP of editorial for NBC...

