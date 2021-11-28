ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Big Saturday Show - Saturday, November 27

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Fox News @ Night - Thursday, December 2

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Unfiltered with Dan Bongino - Saturday, November 20

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘NBC Nightly News’ Posts Ratings Win For Thanksgiving Week; ‘World News Tonight’ Tops November

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt beat World News Tonight with David Muir in total viewers and a key demo during Thanksgiving week, an unusual ratings win for the Peacock. The network said that it was its first ratings win in total viewers in three years. World News Tonight still won the month of November in total viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49. For the week of Nov. 22, NBC Nightly News drew 8.58 million viewers, compared to 8.39 million for World News Tonight and 5.33 million for CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell. NBC News said it was the highest weekly Nightly...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News Network#Llc
Deadline

NBC News Now Sets Debut Of Joshua Johnson’s Nightly Primetime Show

Joshua Johnson’s new show for NBC News Now will launch at 8PM ET on Monday. With the title Now Tonight with Joshua Johnson, the show “will take a step back to offer viewers context into the why and the how behind the biggest stories of the day,” according to the network. The show will feature audience participation via voicemail and email. In a statement, Johnson said that the show was “the perfect outlet for viewers in these divisive times, curating their insights and feedback.” The executive producer of Now Tonight is Lisa Crivelli, and Janelle Rodriguez is senior VP of editorial for NBC...
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Watters’ World - Saturday, November 20

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
WORLD
Fox News

Tucker Carlson Tonight - Thursday, December 2

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

The Ingraham Angle - Thursday, December 2

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

Fox Business Network Makes Room for Weekend Simulcast of Fox Weather

Fox Business Network offers a market forecast each weekday. On weekends, it will start to offer one related to the weather. Starting Saturday, December 4, the Fox Corp.-owned cable outlet will offer two hours of Fox Weather programming in the early morning, the first time the streaming weather service, which launched in October, will be made available for linear TV audiences. Executives at Fox News Media, which backs Fox Weather, plan to start distributing the weather stream across a broader range of outlets, including local digi-nets, in 2022. Between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, Fox Business will broadcast...
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Watters’ World - Saturday, November 27

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy