Anthony Fauci Says COVID-19 Omicron Variant Could Already Be in U.S.
"When you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility...it almost invariably is ultimately going to go essentially all...www.newsweek.com
"When you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility...it almost invariably is ultimately going to go essentially all...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1