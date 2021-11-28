5-year-old Ga. girl is shot to death after another child finds gun

The suspicious death of a four-year-old child was initially reported to Opelousas Police on Sunday, November 21; it is now being investigated as a homicide. Opelousas Police Department released Wednesday that after uncovering the initial findings of Raina Richard's autopsy, an arrest was made for her father, Joseph C. Mayon, 36.
A 60-year-old woman has been arrested by authorities in Texas following a viral video in which she allegedly aimed a firearm at a mother and her baby.The Corpus Christi Police Department said the woman, Rossie Dennis, was arrested on Tuesday following the encounter on 24 November.She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and was held on a $50,000 (£37,500) bond, the department said. While police did not specifically mention a baby, Corpus Christi police cited “victims” of Ms Dennis, who authorities say “pointed a handgun at the victims and made a threat to shoot them”.She was arrested...
A 3-year-old girl Texas girl has died after she was allegedly injured by her father, who now is jailed in connection with her death. Elena Rae Joiner died Wednesday, according to Tarrant County Medical Examiner records. Her cause of death was listed as pending as of Friday morning. On Monday,...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - A homeless man with a history of random violence fatally stabbed a 14-year-old boy riding his bike during a chance encounter and without apparent motive, a Florida police chief said Thursday. Semmie Lee Williams, 39, was arrested Wednesday in Miami on first-degree murder charges for...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police and city officials on Thursday said 62-year-old Manzie Smith Jr. had been arrested and charged with the murder of Evelyn Player, a 69-year-old church staffer who was found dead inside the Southern Baptist Church in East Baltimore last month.
According to court records, the last known address of Smith, who sometimes appears in records with the Sr. suffix, is in the Oldtown neighborhood. Officers arrested Smith on Wednesday in the 4900 block of Crenshaw Avenue in the Frankford neighborhood.
Smith was convicted of rape and assault in 1992, but Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Thursday there was no evidence Smith sexually assaulted Player.
In 2014, he was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery.
Smith was released on mandatory supervision, which ended in October, Harrison said.
There’s also no evidence Smith and Player knew each other, the commissioner said.
Investigators found DNA evidence at the scene of Player’s murder that led them to Smith, but Harrison declined to offer more details.
On Thanksgiving, a five-year-old girl was shot in the chest after her three-year-old cousin bumped against a loaded pistol that had been left resting on a chair, causing it to fire. After her father, Nathaniel, hurried to paramedics with the small girl cradled in his arms after she was shot...
The parents of the 15-year-old accused of carrying out a deadly shooting at a Michigan high school on Tuesday could also face charges for their son’s alleged crimes. On Wednesday, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald charged Ethan Crumbley with murder and terrorism for a shooting that killed four other students and injured more at Oxford High School in Oxford Township.
Two men were shot, one fatally, during a massive marijuana robbery inside a Brooklyn home early Friday, police sources said. The three suspects, who rolled up in an Infiniti, confronted the victims inside, shooting a 46-year-old man in the abdomen and a 30-year-old man in the right leg, police said. The suspects then ran off, leaving the car behind and two large duffle bags filled with reefer, ...
(CNN) -- A 5-year-old in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, was shot and killed on Thanksgiving by a 13-year-old who accidentally fired a gun while a group of kids were making a video for social media, according to local police. Brooklyn Park Police responded to a home on Florida Avenue around 10:20...
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida man has been arrested, accused of beating a coworker with a metal bat that eventually led to his death. Steve Tilbury, 26, of Leesburg, faces a charge of second-degree murder after investigators with the Daytona Beach Police Department said he assaulted 50-year-old Charles G. Cummings, of Deltona, at Ritchey Autos, located at 932 North Nova Road.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The father of a 22-month-old boy who had fentanyl in his system when he died has been arrested.
Anthony Rosa, 51, has been charged with reckless manslaughter.
Investigators say his son, Charles Rosa-Vellosa, was found face down and unresponsive in his Manhattan apartment back in June.
Police say it’s unclear how the child ingested the drugs, but it is believed to have been an accident.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the suspect in the killing of a Temple University student. Samuel Sean Collington, 21, was shot twice in the chest following an attempted robbery near his off-campus apartment Sunday.
Police confirmed Wednesday the suspect is 17-year-old Latif Williams. He is said to be 5-foot-5, weighs 170 pounds, has a medium complexion brown eyes and brown hair.
Williams is wanted for murder.
Meanwhile, three sets of Philadelphia parents are now planning funerals for their children — all gunned down on city streets.
The youngest of Philadelphia’s homicide victims, as of late, are 14, 16 and 21.
At a photo...
PENN HILLS, Penn. (WHDH) — Police are investigating after a 5-year-old boy was fatally shot by his 6-year-old sibling in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania on Monday, police said. Officers responding to a reported shooting on Prescott Drive around 5:30 p.m. found a 5-year-old boy suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to the Allegheny County Police Department.
A shooting on Canal Street has left a 2 year-old seriously injured from a gunshot wound. The shooting took place on Elmhurst near Canal Street. It's not yet known if the child was the target of the shooting or an innocent bystander. The call of the shooting came at 9:19pm....
