Public Safety

5-year-old Ga. girl is shot to death after another child finds gun

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

ATLANTA — A 5-year-old girl was shot and killed when a gun discharged at a South Fulton apartment complex Thursday night. Detectives from the South Fulton Police Department are...

www.gazettextra.com

The Independent

Texas woman arrested after allegedly pointing gun at mother and her baby in viral video

A 60-year-old woman has been arrested by authorities in Texas following a viral video in which she allegedly aimed a firearm at a mother and her baby.The Corpus Christi Police Department said the woman, Rossie Dennis, was arrested on Tuesday following the encounter on 24 November.She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and was held on a $50,000 (£37,500) bond, the department said. While police did not specifically mention a baby, Corpus Christi police cited “victims” of Ms Dennis, who authorities say “pointed a handgun at the victims and made a threat to shoot them”.She was arrested...
#Shooting#Atlanta#Another Child#Thanksgiving#Police#Channel 2 Action News#Grady Memorial Hospital#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Who Is Manzie Smith Jr., Man Accused Of Killing 69-Year-Old Evelyn Player?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police and city officials on Thursday said 62-year-old Manzie Smith Jr. had been arrested and charged with the murder of Evelyn Player, a 69-year-old church staffer who was found dead inside the Southern Baptist Church in East Baltimore last month. According to court records, the last known address of Smith, who sometimes appears in records with the Sr. suffix, is in the Oldtown neighborhood. Officers arrested Smith on Wednesday in the 4900 block of Crenshaw Avenue in the Frankford neighborhood. Smith was convicted of rape and assault in 1992, but Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Thursday there was no evidence Smith sexually assaulted Player. In 2014, he was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery. Smith was released on mandatory supervision, which ended in October, Harrison said. There’s also no evidence Smith and Player knew each other, the commissioner said. Investigators found DNA evidence at the scene of Player’s murder that led them to Smith, but Harrison declined to offer more details.
BALTIMORE, MD
HuffingtonPost

Parents Of Michigan School Shooting Suspect May Also Be Charged: Prosecutor

The parents of the 15-year-old accused of carrying out a deadly shooting at a Michigan high school on Tuesday could also face charges for their son’s alleged crimes. On Wednesday, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald charged Ethan Crumbley with murder and terrorism for a shooting that killed four other students and injured more at Oxford High School in Oxford Township.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily News

Man shot dead in Brooklyn home following attempted robbery of two duffel bags of marijuana: NYPD

Two men were shot, one fatally, during a massive marijuana robbery inside a Brooklyn home early Friday, police sources said. The three suspects, who rolled up in an Infiniti, confronted the victims inside, shooting a 46-year-old man in the abdomen and a 30-year-old man in the right leg, police said. The suspects then ran off, leaving the car behind and two large duffle bags filled with reefer, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox35orlando.com

Florida man dies after being attacked by coworker with metal bat, police say

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida man has been arrested, accused of beating a coworker with a metal bat that eventually led to his death. Steve Tilbury, 26, of Leesburg, faces a charge of second-degree murder after investigators with the Daytona Beach Police Department said he assaulted 50-year-old Charles G. Cummings, of Deltona, at Ritchey Autos, located at 932 North Nova Road.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

Anthony Rosa Charged In Fentanyl-Related Death Of His 22-Month-Old Son

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The father of a 22-month-old boy who had fentanyl in his system when he died has been arrested. Anthony Rosa, 51, has been charged with reckless manslaughter. Investigators say his son, Charles Rosa-Vellosa, was found face down and unresponsive in his Manhattan apartment back in June. Police say it’s unclear how the child ingested the drugs, but it is believed to have been an accident.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police ID 17-Year-Old Latif Williams As Suspect In Deadly Shooting Of Temple Student Samuel Collington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the suspect in the killing of a Temple University student. Samuel Sean Collington, 21, was shot twice in the chest following an attempted robbery near his off-campus apartment Sunday. Police confirmed Wednesday the suspect is 17-year-old Latif Williams. He is said to be 5-foot-5, weighs 170 pounds, has a medium complexion brown eyes and brown hair. Williams is wanted for murder. Meanwhile, three sets of Philadelphia parents are now planning funerals for their children — all gunned down on city streets. The youngest of Philadelphia’s homicide victims, as of late, are 14, 16 and 21. At a photo...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
whdh.com

Police: 6-year-old fatally shot 5-year-old brother

PENN HILLS, Penn. (WHDH) — Police are investigating after a 5-year-old boy was fatally shot by his 6-year-old sibling in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania on Monday, police said. Officers responding to a reported shooting on Prescott Drive around 5:30 p.m. found a 5-year-old boy suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to the Allegheny County Police Department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Radio 710 KEEL

Two Year Old Girl Shot in Shreveport

A shooting on Canal Street has left a 2 year-old seriously injured from a gunshot wound. The shooting took place on Elmhurst near Canal Street. It's not yet known if the child was the target of the shooting or an innocent bystander. The call of the shooting came at 9:19pm....
SHREVEPORT, LA

