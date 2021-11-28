ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preparing ahead of time for cold weather

By Alex Angle
 5 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first week of December will have mild temperatures in Northwest Arkansas, but as the start of winter approaches, it’s important to be ready for colder weather.

When heading outdoors, be sure to dress warm and use layers, especially on days where you might see different temperatures throughout the 24 hours. It’s also recommended to take breaks in heated areas when spending extended time outdoors in the cold.

Tracy Gregg with Central EMS also said it’s critical to prepare your home for the winter to prevent any fires.

“A cold day like this people haven’t prepared their fire place or wood stove for fires so sometimes we get flu fires,” Gregg said.

You can also start prepping a winter weather kit now that can include items like blankets, flashlights and extra food and water.

