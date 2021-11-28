ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Shortage of cartoon baby JJ dolls due to supply chain chaos sparks Christmas panic

By Alex Lawson Senior
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

He's known for calmly singing educational songs to pre-school children – but cartoon baby JJ has sparked panic among parents.

Dolls of the star of YouTube children's show CoComelon have topped Christmas wishlists but are running short because of the supply chain chaos, threatening to leave desperate parents hunting for the must-have toys and paying double the price.

Delays in the global shipping industry caused by the pandemic have combined with a shortage of HGV drivers to slow up deliveries of goods worldwide.

CoComelon is the world's second largest YouTube channel – with 122 million subscribers – behind Indian music channel T-Series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WbNRK_0d8ENzqX00
Dolls of the star of YouTube's CoComelon have topped Christmas wishlists but are running short because of the supply chain chaos, threatening to leave parents paying double the price

The three-minute episodes feature JJ and his family and friends singing nursery rhymes and educational songs about everything from threading popcorn to make a decoration and washing hands.

Children can sing along to songs with the 12in interactive doll, which can also be fed and clothed.

They are sold at chains including Argos, Smyths Toys and The Entertainer and typically cost about £40.

However, some are being listed on eBay for as much as £79.99 as shoppers scramble for the popular character.

Gary Grant, founder of toy chain The Entertainer, said: 'The CoComelon toys are the range most at risk of running out completely. It was the first year we've stocked them, so it was hard to gauge how much stock was needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJSsE_0d8ENzqX00
Delays in the shipping industry caused by the pandemic have combined with a shortage of HGV drivers to slow up deliveries of goods worldwide. Pictured: Shipping containers in Suffolk

'They have been incredibly popular, particularly the JJ interactive character. We have one more delivery coming in ten days' time and then the next one won't arrive in time – it's looking like the 28th.'

JJ was named after Jay Jeon, founder of Treasure Studio, which created CoComelon.

The film-maker collaborated with his wife, a children's author, to launch CoComelon as ABCkidTV in California in 2006.

The videos started out as alphabet songs before broadening out to nursery rhymes and original songs with the tagline 'Be happy and smart'.

The brand is estimated to generate more than £90 million a year and was bought by global entertainment company Moonbug last year.

It has been described as the 'next Peppa Pig', the cartoon show that has spawned books, films and a theme park in the New Forest visited by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles' alleged secret son finds new 'evidence' backing his claims

A man named Simon Dorante-Day, 55, from Australia has been sharing multiple stories, claiming that he is the Prince of Wales' and Duchess of Cornwall's child. Dorante-Dayhas been vociferous about his claim to be a member of the British Royal Family; he has produced several proofs to back this assertion.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
MLive

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor, 69, found dead in home

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
MIX 107.9

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Hubby Pic

  When it comes to her husband, Dolly Parton is usually private, but in a rare moment, she shared a photo of her husband Carl Dean. In a move to promote her new line of merch, Parton shared a picture of the man she’s been married to for 55 years.  The picture features a young […]
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Natalie Wood’s Kids: Meet The Late Actress’ 3 Adult Children

Natalie Wood was the proud mother of two biological kids and a proud stepmother to her husband’s daughter. Find out more about the late actress’ children here. Natalie Wood was a beloved Hollywood actress who shockingly perished while on a boating trip to Santa Catalina Island off the coast of Southern California with husband Robert Wagner. Natalie, whose body was discovered in the water on Nov. 29, 1981, was 43 years old at the time of her death, and she was a beautiful talent who went down in history as Hollywood royalty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Tommy Lane death: James Bond actor dies aged 83

Tommy Lane, who played a villain in the James Bond film Live and Let Die, has died aged 83.His daughter Kamala confirmed that he died in Florida after suffering with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.In Live and Let Die, Lane plays Adam, one of drug lord Dr Kananga’s henchmen who pursues Roger Moore’s James Bond across the Louisiana Bayou. Lane’s biggest moment in the film comes when he races Bond in a speedboat across crocodile infested marshes. Lane’s character is also notable for his snappy style of dressing as he wears a tweed suit for much of the film.Lane is also...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doll#Sparks#Christmas Decoration#Cartoon#Hgv#Indian#Smyths Toys#Ebay#Treasure Studio
hotnewhiphop.com

C-Murder Praises Monica: "We Knew From Day 1 This Was Real Love"

They dated many moons ago and were once sweethearts, but life has sent Monica and C-Murder down several twisty roads. Monica would go on to have children and marry and divorce NBA star Shannon Brown, while C-Murder would get himself wrapped up in a scandal that landed him in prison. In recent years, Monica has been publicly vocal about revisiting the rapper's case and has even helped call on Kim Kardashian and her team to aid in their efforts.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Youtube
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Notice That One Character Is Played By a New Actor

Last week on Blue Bloods, Eddie’s dad made his third appearance on the show. But fans are noticing that something’s amiss. Eddie’s letting her dad, Armin Janko, move in with her, despite her strained relationship with the ex-con. Last week’s episode of the crime drama saw Armin fresh out of prison and looking for a place to stay. And, of course, he ended up at his daughter’s doorstep. Jamie isn’t thrilled about the situation, but it seems like he doesn’t have a say in the matter.
TV SERIES
Showbiz411

“General Hospital” Actor of 26 Years “No Longer Part of Cast” After Calling Four Star Transgender Admiral a “Dude” on Social Media

“General Hospital” has ousted actor Ingo Rademacher, who’s played Jasper Jacks for 25 years. Actress/activist Nancy Lee Grahn, also with the soap for a quarter century, confirmed the news on Twitter. She wrote:. Grahn’s Tweet was in response to a first one from trans actor Cassandra James, who plays a...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

267K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy