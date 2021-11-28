NOAA Outlook For Early December Keeps Colorado Warm And Dry

DENVER (CBS4) – NOAA released their outlook for the first two weeks of December on Saturday and if you’re hoping for a change to the recent dry and warm weather pattern then you’ll be disappointed. With Colorado’s worsening drought conditions we can only hope that there’s something in the pipeline to make this outlook end up being wrong.

The 6-10 day outlook, which covers the period from December 3-7, gives Colorado a pretty high chance to be warmer and drier-than-normal. Those outlooks are in the graphics below and in the tweet above.

The 8-14 day outlook is virtually the same. It covers the period between December 5-11. You can see those outlooks by clicking here .

For several days now the long-range computer forecast models have been hinting at the possibility to see a chance for snow in Colorado sometime around December 4 or 5. But with each passing day that chance is looking lower and lower.

A stubborn ridge of high pressure has been blocking the storm path to Colorado for several weeks now. Approaching weather systems get deflected up and around the high pressure. Portions of western Washington, British Columbia and southeast Alaska have been hammered with record rain and high elevation snow.

Until that ridge of high pressure breaks down and allows the jet stream to sink south, Colorado will remain warm and dry. This week’s drought monitor showed an expansion of drought conditions around the state.