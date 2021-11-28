ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOAA Outlook For Early December Keeps Colorado Warm And Dry

By Chris Spears
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – NOAA released their outlook for the first two weeks of December on Saturday and if you’re hoping for a change to the recent dry and warm weather pattern then you’ll be disappointed. With Colorado’s worsening drought conditions we can only hope that there’s something in the pipeline to make this outlook end up being wrong.

The 6-10 day outlook, which covers the period from December 3-7, gives Colorado a pretty high chance to be warmer and drier-than-normal. Those outlooks are in the graphics below and in the tweet above.

The 8-14 day outlook is virtually the same. It covers the period between December 5-11. You can see those outlooks by clicking here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Zf6e_0d8ENmcK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18kxEE_0d8ENmcK00

For several days now the long-range computer forecast models have been hinting at the possibility to see a chance for snow in Colorado sometime around December 4 or 5. But with each passing day that chance is looking lower and lower.

RELATED: Fall And Winter Watering Is Important When It’s This Dry In Colorado

A stubborn ridge of high pressure has been blocking the storm path to Colorado for several weeks now. Approaching weather systems get deflected up and around the high pressure. Portions of western Washington, British Columbia and southeast Alaska have been hammered with record rain and high elevation snow.

Until that ridge of high pressure breaks down and allows the jet stream to sink south, Colorado will remain warm and dry. This week’s drought monitor showed an expansion of drought conditions around the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35yZUN_0d8ENmcK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35qaDy_0d8ENmcK00

Related
CBS Denver

Most Of Denver, The Front Range And Northeast Plains Upgraded From Severe To Extreme Drought

DENVER (CBS4) – The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday morning showed drought conditions continue to expand in Colorado. One of the biggest changes from the report last week was an upgrade from severe to extreme drought across much of metro Denver, the Front Range and the northeast plains. Pockets of extreme drought are also being detected in the San Luis Valley, on the extreme southeast plains of Baca County and on portions of the western slope. The entire state of Colorado is currently in some stage of drought. The first storm in several weeks will approach the state sometime on Monday and it should bring a chance for snow back into the mountains. Depending on the track we could even see some rain or snow showers in Denver and across the lower elevations by Tuesday. In addition to the chance for some moisture it looks like temperatures will turn much colder. Instead of running as much as 30 degrees above normal in some places we will see afternoon highs by Tuesday either near or slightly below where they should be for this time of the year.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

No Snow In Colorado This Weekend, But Hawaii Has A Blizzard Warning

DENVER (CBS4) – Despite happening just about every year it’s hard to fathom snow in Hawaii. Our 50th state is known more for surfing, beaches and volcanoes than fluffy flakes. But the white stuff will fall on the highest peaks this weekend with forecasters calling for up to a foot or more on summits like Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea. Heavy rain is expected to fall in the lower elevations where a Flash Flood Watch in effect. The stormy weather will include strong and gusty winds with the potential for speeds to reach 100 mph or more on the highest peaks of the Big Island. The combination of wind and snow has prompted a Blizzard Warning starting Friday evening. Mauna Kea has a peak of 13,803 feet above sea level and Mauna Loa reaches 13,679 feet above sea level. After weeks of warm and dry weather in Colorado we finally see a pattern change that will start taking shape next week. A shift in the jet stream will allow much colder air to move south from Canada. We’ll also see some better chances for snow return to the mountains and potentially in Denver too by next weekend.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Turning A Bit Cooler And Windy This Weekend Ahead Of Snow Chance Next Week

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be about 10-15 degrees cooler in Denver and on the eastern plains today thanks to a weak cold front that moved through overnight. But despite the cool down we’ll still see afternoon highs that are several degrees above normal for this time of the year. A typical high in Denver on this date is closer to 45 degrees. Over the weekend it will remain dry and quiet around the state with temperatures running above normal. By Saturday night and Sunday it will turn windy, especially in the northern mountains and foothills, where some gusts will top 40 mph. The wind will be in response to a tightening pressure gradient as a storm approaches the state. It will bring snow back into the mountains starting late Monday and lasting into Tuesday. Denver could even see a few snow showers along with a more significant cool down. The storm next week will be the start of a pattern change as we roll into the middle of December. Starting Monday, it looks like we will see temperatures trending near or below normal for several days along with another chance for snow around the 11th and 12th of the month.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: December Starts With A Record And Moisture Possible Next Week

DENVER (CBS4)- Today is the first day of meteorological winter and Denver ties the record high! The record of 73 degrees was set in 1973 and DIA hit that temp Wednesday afternoon. 73 degrees is 26 degrees above the normal high for this time of year. Credit: CBS4 A strong high pressure ridge will keep the warmth going into Thursday. The record for Thursday is 74 degrees set in 1885. Denver’s forecast high is 73 degrees for Thursday. Credit: CBS4 A weak cold front will swing thru the state over the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures and just a slight chance for a few flurries in the northern mountains with little to no accumulation expected. Credit: CBS4 The next shot at pulling some moisture into Colorado will be next week on Monday night into Wednesday morning. On the European model which is one of our long range computer models. The Denver metro area may see a little rain mixed with snow. The mountains will have a much better chance for accumulating snow. Credit: CBS4
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Where’s Winter? Close To Record Heat To Start December

DENVER (CBS4) – December is starting even warmer than November ended with temperatures soaring into the lower 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. And there will be no significant change to the weather pattern until at least early next week. November turned out to be the third warmest on record in Denver with an average temperate of 46.3 degrees. Only November 1949 and 1999 were warmer. (source: CBS) Normally Denver starts December with morning temperatures in the lower 20s and afternoon temperatures in the 40s. Instead the official morning temperature on Wednesday was 39 degrees and high temperatures will reach above 70 degrees. (source: CBS) The...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: One Of December’s Warmest Temps In Recorded History Expected Thursday

DENVER (CBS4) – December 2021 started off with a high of 73 degrees in Denver, which tied the record for the date. It should be even warmer today with a high around 75 degrees, which would break the record of 74 degrees set on Dec. 2, 1885. In addition to breaking the daily record if we hit 75 degrees we could also tie the second warmest temperature ever observed in Denver during the month of December. If we happen to get to 76 degrees it would be the new second warmest. Some cooler air is expected on Friday as a cold front moves into eastern Colorado. Highs in Denver will fall into the lower 60s for both Friday and Saturday. Despite being cooler those temperatures are still about 15-20 degrees warmer than it should be for a daily high this time of year. On Sunday another cold front will move into the state and that will drop temperatures in Denver down into the 50s. A third cold front will enter the picture by Tuesday and for the first time in several days we should see a high in the 40s along with a chance for some rain or snow showers.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘Skittish’ Elk And Other Animals Are Using Wildlife Underpasses Installed In Conjunction With I-25 South Gap Project

(CBS4) – Bears, elk and other animals are already using the wildlife underpasses along Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Denver. The installation of these underpasses were in collaboration with CDOT through the I-25 South Gap project. The wildlife mitigation system includes four new wildlife underpasses and one refurbished one. Twenty-eight miles of fencing along the highway helps to guide the animals to the areas where they can safely make it under the interstate. (credit: Jason Clay/CPW) “The goal was to be able to provide safe and reliable travel for motorists going between Denver and Colorado Springs and also provide the same for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado’s Endangered Places 2021: Group Of 46 Bridges Spanning The State With Unique History, Architecture

(CBS4)– Some of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places include not just one location, but instead a group of 46 bridges. When the railroads removed their train yards, they left behind steel truss bridges. Rather than remove them, city planners often repurposed them as pedestrian walkways. Now, the Colorado Department of Transportation is taking a similar look at bridges across the state, trying to balance the historic nature of these bridges with the growing transportation needs of Colorado drivers. Red Cliff Bridge (credit: CBS) One of those bridges is in Red Cliff, rising 209 feet above the Eagle River. “When you see this bridge, you know...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Demand For COVID Testing Increases With Arrival Of Omicron Variant

DENVER (CBS4) — Getting tested for COVID is not new, it’s the Omicron variant that is. At a COVID Check testing location outside Union Station in Denver, Jesse Kelker was asked if he was worried about the new variant. (credit: CBS) “It doesn’t concern me so much, I’m just taking precaution because I have a sore throat today.” There, and at other locations, they do PCR tests with results in two to three days. But if you test positive you may not find out directly if you have the new variant. “COVID Check Colorado is not able to provide information on variants to patients,” said...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Omicron Variant Is In Colorado, Health Officials Confirm

DENVER (CBS4) – The first Colorado case of the omicron variant has been detected. The announcement was made Thursday by Gov. Jared Polis in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, a day after the first U.S. case was announced. MORE FROM CBSNEWS.COM: Another U.S. case of Omicron spotted in Minnesota The case was a female patient in Arapahoe County, and not a result of community transmission in Colorado. The patient had recently traveled to southern Africa and she has minor symptoms and is isolating at home. She was vaccinated against COVID but hadn’t received a booster shot. Polis said...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Weather Experts Concerned About Impact Of Colorado’s ‘Very Rare’ Dry Winter

DENVER (CBS4) – Just a few days from December in Colorado, and the weather is far from winter-like. “I like going out and enjoying the nicer weather outdoors, but in the back of my mind it bothers me a little because I know there are larger impacts and things to worry about,” Becky Bolinger said. Bolinger is the Assistant State Climatologist at Colorado’s Climate Center at Colorado State University. She says November is chalking up to be one of the warmest on record. (credit: CBS) “When you take that warme-than-average and dryer-than-average and put them together, it also means in the higher elevations you...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Blue Confetti Left At Castlewood Canyon State Park Took Hours To Clean Up

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Parks and wildlife managers had to clean up after people who left a mess at Castlewood Canyon State Park on the east side of Douglas County. Park staff are pretty sure the mess was part of a gender reveal party. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) “A similar case happened a couple weeks ago at the park,” officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted. This time, people left behind the blue confetti — and other trash — along Lake Gulch Trail. It took crews four hours to clean it all up. They remind everyone to pack out what you pack in and leave no trace.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Space Company Will Help Build The Next Space Station

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado continues to lead the way in the next-generation space race. It was announced Thursday that Sierra Space, based in Broomfield, has been selected by NASA to help build the next space station. The International Space Station was launched in 1998, and is quickly reaching the end of its life. For years, NASA has been planning its replacement and soliciting ideas from private companies to lower the price tag. Two companies – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Colorado’s Sierra Space will partner to build Orbital Reef. (credit: Orbital Reef) Orbital Reef is the future of continual manned presence in...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Parks And Wildlife Records Ice On Steamboat Lake Making Eerie, Star Wars-Like Sounds

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife posted a really cool video to their Facebook page on Thursday that captured incredible, but odd sounds coming from the ice on Steamboat Lake. They described the sound as something that might make you think of the Star Wars movies. Ice on Steamboat Lake. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Weather is responsible for the strange sounds, specifically, rapid changes in the temperature. Temperature fluctuations cause the ice to expand and contract, which creates cracks in the ice. As the surface of the ice cracks it creates the strange noises. Large changes in the air temperature are most common shortly after sunrise and again around sunset. This is when the strange sounds would most likely be heard. Despite our long stretch of unseasonably warm weather, it is getting cold enough in the mountains for ice to form on area lakes. But in most cases it is not thick enough for recreation. Always check the ice conditions before attempting to venture out onto a frozen lake or pond, and remember to keep pets on a leash and prevent them from getting onto the ice and potentially falling through.
CBS Denver

Denver International Airport Ranks Among Worst Big Airports For On-Time Departures

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver International Airport ranks as one of the worst airports for on-time departures among the 16 busiest airports in the nation. Earlier in the fall, we saw long lines causing travelers to wait hours to get through the security lines. (credit: CBS) On Thursday, the CoPIRG Foundation released a new analysis of more than 200,000 complaints to the U.S. Department of Transportation dating back to 2016. The complaints across the board showed the industry didn’t properly deal with customers with cancelled flights. Many complained about refunds. Frontier, United and Hawaiian airlines registered the most complains while Southwest and Allegient had the fewest.  
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘It Will Be Here, It’s Just A Matter Of Time’: Colorado Doctor Predicts Omicron Variant Will Come To Colorado, Explains What We Have Learned So Far

DENVER (CBS4) – While experts worldwide continue to study the potential impact of the omicron variant, the first U.S. case was detected Wednesday in California. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with health authorities in California, confirmed the case was detected in a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22. So far, no omicron cases have been detected in Colorado.   Many of you have a lot of questions about the new variant, so CBS4 brought them to a health expert who is following things closely. Answers were provided by Dr. Reginald Washington, Chief Medical Officer from Presbyterian St. Luke’s and Rocky...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: More Than 20% Of Children 5-11 Received First Dose

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis’ office says Colorado is eighth in the country in vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19. Nearly 21% of that population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. The governor’s office adds Colorado is the leader in child vaccinations in the western U.S. Medical assistant Alli Shapiro fills a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine to be used for children aged 5 to 11 at the Child Health Associates office in Novi, Michigan on November 3, 2021.(Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)   “We need more Coloradans to follow the example set by our young people who are doing their...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: State Health Experts Using Wastewater To Detect Omicron Variant

DENVER (CBS4) – With confirmed cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant growing around the world, Colorado health officials are ramping up the state’s early detection methods. That includes wastewater monitoring. Susan De Long at Colorado State University helped launch the state’s surveillance program. (credit: CBS) “We are able to capture people who are never symptomatic. We are able to comprehensively track the level of disease in a community even for people who will never go to the doctor and get a test,” she said. Working with more than 20 wastewater utilities across the state, taking two samples every week that are sent to...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Division Of Gaming Records New Sports Betting Record

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado has set a new monthly record for sports betting proceeds. The state took in nearly $10 million in October alone. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) According to a new report released by the Colorado Department of Revenue on Wednesday, total wagers in October 2021 broke the record for highest handle to date, with $9.7 million taken in during the month. The numbers are recorded in Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek, where in-person sports betting is allowed and online wagers are tallied. 🚨JUST IN: Sports betting total wagers in October 2021 broke another record with the highest handle so far to date that the state has seen since legalization on May 1, 2020. To learn more, please visit https://t.co/hj7rV2j7vv pic.twitter.com/Q7198ONPXA — CO Dept. of Revenue (@CO_Revenue) December 1, 2021 In total, since legalization in May 2020, the state has recorded a total handle of $282 million.
CBS Denver

‘The Great Resignation’: Colorado Workers Quitting Their Jobs More Often Than Workers In Most Other States

(CBS4) – There’s been an uptick recently in the number of Americans leaving their jobs for better pay and benefits in other positions. And in Colorado the percentage of these job departures is higher than in other states, according to new statistics. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Colorado saw 4.3% of workers in the state resign in September. Bureau of Labor Statistics quit rates in September were highest in these 10 states. (credit: CBS News) To compare, Hawaii (No. 1 for resignations) had just over 7%. Montana (No. 2) had just under 5%. Colorado is tied with Indiana and Alaska for the No. 4 spot at 4.3%. Hawaii: 7.1% Montana: 4.8% Nevada: 4.5% Alaska: 4.3% Colorado: 4.3% Indiana: 4.3% Idaho: 4.1% Oregon: 3.9% Louisiana: 3.8% New Hampshire: 3.8% So what’s driving workers away? States with more people quitting have issues beyond the pandemic. That includes an aging workforce or a low workforce participation rate. In states with low unemployment rates, workers are using that leverage to find more lucrative jobs. MORE FROM CBSNEWS.COM: Americans are quitting their jobs at record rates — here are the 10 states leading the trend
COLORADO STATE
