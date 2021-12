BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- A quick start and a furious finish earned the Yale women's basketball team a hard-fought 71-64 win vs. Fairfield Sunday afternoon at Webster Bank Arena. The Bulldogs were led by 26 points from junior forward Camilla Emsbo, who added 11 rebounds for her seventh double-double in as many games. Emsbo's jumper with 1:09 to play gave Yale the lead for the first time since midway through the second quarter, and the Bulldogs kept rolling from there. They finished on a 16-2 run that clinched the victory.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO