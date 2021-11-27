The City With the Highest Robbery Rate in Every State

The U.S. violent crime rate inched up by about 5% in 2020. The increase was led by a 29% surge in the number of homicides -- the largest such increase on record. Not all forms of criminal violence increased last year, however. Continuing a multi-decade downward trend, the robbery rate declined in the U.S. in 2020 and is now at its lowest level since at least the mid-1980s.

According to the FBI, robbery is a crime in which force or the threat of force or violence is used to take, or attempt to take, anything of value from another person. The largest share of robberies are committed on streets or sidewalks. Handguns are the most commonly used weapon in robberies, and more often than not, among the cases where a suspect has been identified, the offender and victim are strangers to one another.

Despite the long-term decline in robberies nationwide, there were still nearly a quarter of a million robbery cases reported in 2020, accounting for about 19% of all reported violent crimes -- and in some parts of the country, robbery is far more common than average.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the metro area with the most robberies in each state. Metropolitan areas are ranked by their robbery rate -- specifically, the number of reported robberies for every 100,000 residents.

It is important to note that in eight states, there is only one eligible metro area with available data. In each of these cases, which are noted, the metro area listed ranks as having the most robberies by default only. In two states -- Alabama and Pennsylvania -- there are no qualifying metro areas with available crime data.

Though each of the metro areas on this list ranks as having the highest robbery rate in its respective state, robbery rates in these places vary considerably, from 14.5 incidents per 100,000 people to 185.4 per 100,000. Still, in the vast majority of the metro areas on this list, robbery rates exceed the statewide rate. The robbery rate nationwide is 73.9 per 100,000.

Robbery is one of four broad categories of violent crime -- along with aggravated assault, rаpe, and homicide -- and most metro areas on this list also have a higher overall violent crime rate than the state as a whole.

Alabama: No eligible metros

> Robberies per 100k people: N/A (Alabama: 54.2)

> Number of robberies: N/A (Alabama: 2,666)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: N/A (Alabama: 453.6)

> Poverty rate: N/A (Alabama: 15.5%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: N/A (Alabama: 4,921,532)

Alaska: Anchorage

> Robberies per 100k people: 185.4 (Alaska: 97.4)

> Number of robberies: 566 (Alaska: 712)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,171.5 (Alaska: 837.8)

> Poverty rate: 10.0% (Alaska: 10.1%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 305,257 (Alaska: 731,158)

Arizona: Tucson

> Robberies per 100k people: 110.3 (Arizona: 83.7)

> Number of robberies: 1,169 (Arizona: 6,211)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 473.5 (Arizona: 484.8)

> Poverty rate: 13.8% (Arizona: 13.5%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 1,060,180 (Arizona: 7,421,401)

Arkansas: Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway

> Robberies per 100k people: 88.9 (Arkansas: 52.0)

> Number of robberies: 664 (Arkansas: 1,577)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 938.8 (Arkansas: 671.9)

> Poverty rate: 13.8% (Arkansas: 16.2%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 747,089 (Arkansas: 3,030,522)

California: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley

> Robberies per 100k people: 178.5 (California: 113.6)

> Number of robberies: 8,440 (California: 44,728)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 440.1 (California: 442.0)

> Poverty rate: 8.2% (California: 11.8%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 4,729,308 (California: 39,368,078)

Colorado: Pueblo

> Robberies per 100k people: 123.5 (Colorado: 68.3)

> Number of robberies: 208 (Colorado: 3,964)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 722.2 (Colorado: 423.1)

> Poverty rate: 17.9% (Colorado: 9.3%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 168,374 (Colorado: 5,807,719)

Connecticut: New Haven-Milford

> Robberies per 100k people: 93.2 (Connecticut: 57.2)

> Number of robberies: 745 (Connecticut: 2,033)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 256.3 (Connecticut: 181.6)

> Poverty rate: 12.2% (Connecticut: 10.0%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 799,461 (Connecticut: 3,557,006)

Delaware: Dover*

> Robberies per 100k people: 31.6 (Delaware: 70.9)

> Number of robberies: 58 (Delaware: 700)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 442.6 (Delaware: 431.9)

> Poverty rate: 13.0% (Delaware: 11.3%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 183,675 (Delaware: 986,809)

*Because Dover is the only eligible metro in Delaware, it is the metro with the most robberies by default.

Florida: Gainesville

> Robberies per 100k people: 107.6 (Florida: 62.2)

> Number of robberies: 356 (Florida: 13,521)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 760.3 (Florida: 383.6)

> Poverty rate: 18.5% (Florida: 12.7%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 330,910 (Florida: 21,733,312)

Georgia: Albany

> Robberies per 100k people: 103.6 (Georgia: 65.5)

> Number of robberies: 151 (Georgia: 7,016)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,008.1 (Georgia: 400.1)

> Poverty rate: 22.6% (Georgia: 13.3%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 145,715 (Georgia: 10,710,017)

Hawaii: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina*

> Robberies per 100k people: 35.3 (Hawaii: 61.6)

> Number of robberies: 59 (Hawaii: 867)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 226.7 (Hawaii: 254.2)

> Poverty rate: 11.9% (Hawaii: 9.3%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 167,178 (Hawaii: 1,407,006)

*Because Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina is the only eligible metro in Hawaii, it is the metro with the most robberies by default.

Idaho: Idaho Falls

> Robberies per 100k people: 16.2 (Idaho: 9.5)

> Number of robberies: 25 (Idaho: 174)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 283.6 (Idaho: 242.6)

> Poverty rate: 8.5% (Idaho: 11.2%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 154,789 (Idaho: 1,826,913)

Illinois: Danville

> Robberies per 100k people: 116.4 (Illinois: 97.4)

> Number of robberies: 87 (Illinois: 12,261)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,050.3 (Illinois: 425.9)

> Poverty rate: 16.5% (Illinois: 11.5%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 74,737 (Illinois: 12,587,530)

Indiana: South Bend-Mishawaka

> Robberies per 100k people: 84.6 (Indiana: 62.4)

> Number of robberies: 274 (Indiana: 4,215)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 655.2 (Indiana: 357.7)

> Poverty rate: 15.9% (Indiana: 11.9%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 323,697 (Indiana: 6,754,953)

Iowa: Davenport-Moline-Rock Island

> Robberies per 100k people: 71.2 (Iowa: 29.8)

> Number of robberies: 269 (Iowa: 943)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 475.9 (Iowa: 303.5)

> Poverty rate: 11.3% (Iowa: 11.2%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 377,817 (Iowa: 3,163,561)

Kansas: Manhattan*

> Robberies per 100k people: 16.1 (Kansas: 31.8)

> Number of robberies: 21 (Kansas: 928)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 376.1 (Kansas: 425.0)

> Poverty rate: 18.6% (Kansas: 11.4%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 130,281 (Kansas: 2,913,805)

*Because Manhattan is the only eligible metro in Kansas, it is the metro with the most robberies by default.

Kentucky: Lexington-Fayette

> Robberies per 100k people: 75.0 (Kentucky: 52.9)

> Number of robberies: 391 (Kentucky: 2,369)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 250.8 (Kentucky: 259.1)

> Poverty rate: 13.3% (Kentucky: 16.3%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 521,623 (Kentucky: 4,477,251)

Louisiana: Alexandria

> Robberies per 100k people: 125.6 (Louisiana: 80.7)

> Number of robberies: 190 (Louisiana: 3,747)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 967.8 (Louisiana: 639.4)

> Poverty rate: 17.6% (Louisiana: 19.0%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 151,268 (Louisiana: 4,645,318)

Maine: Lewiston-Auburn

> Robberies per 100k people: 21.2 (Maine: 12.6)

> Number of robberies: 23 (Maine: 170)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 177.6 (Maine: 108.6)

> Poverty rate: 8.8% (Maine: 10.9%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 108,661 (Maine: 1,350,141)

Maryland: California-Lexington Park*

> Robberies per 100k people: 33.3 (Maryland: 118.5)

> Number of robberies: 38 (Maryland: 7,174)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 196.4 (Maryland: 399.9)

> Poverty rate: 7.3% (Maryland: 9.0%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 114,031 (Maryland: 6,055,802)

*Because California-Lexington Park is the only eligible metro in Maryland, it is the metro with the most robberies by default.

Massachusetts: Springfield

> Robberies per 100k people: 78.7 (Massachusetts: 43.7)

> Number of robberies: 546 (Massachusetts: 3,015)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 463.4 (Massachusetts: 308.8)

> Poverty rate: 12.6% (Massachusetts: 9.4%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 693,972 (Massachusetts: 6,893,574)

Michigan: Kalamazoo-Portage

> Robberies per 100k people: 74.9 (Michigan: 44.5)

> Number of robberies: 199 (Michigan: 4,438)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 663.3 (Michigan: 478.0)

> Poverty rate: 13.4% (Michigan: 13.0%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 265,804 (Michigan: 9,966,555)

Minnesota: Duluth

> Robberies per 100k people: 23.3 (Minnesota: 68.5)

> Number of robberies: 67 (Minnesota: 3,877)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 211.1 (Minnesota: 277.5)

> Poverty rate: 12.4% (Minnesota: 9.0%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 287,596 (Minnesota: 5,657,342)

Mississippi: Hattiesburg*

> Robberies per 100k people: 25.5 (Mississippi: 47.8)

> Number of robberies: 43 (Mississippi: 1,419)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 249.8 (Mississippi: 291.2)

> Poverty rate: 22.5% (Mississippi: 19.6%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 168,941 (Mississippi: 2,966,786)

*Because Hattiesburg is the only eligible metro in Mississippi, it is the metro with the most robberies by default.

Missouri: Springfield

> Robberies per 100k people: 85.5 (Missouri: 74.4)

> Number of robberies: 405 (Missouri: 4,575)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 631.6 (Missouri: 542.7)

> Poverty rate: 15.4% (Missouri: 12.9%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 473,913 (Missouri: 6,151,548)

Montana: Billings

> Robberies per 100k people: 72.4 (Montana: 25.8)

> Number of robberies: 133 (Montana: 279)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 627.1 (Montana: 469.8)

> Poverty rate: 11.7% (Montana: 12.6%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 183,705 (Montana: 1,080,577)

Nebraska: Omaha-Council Bluffs

> Robberies per 100k people: 60.1 (Nebraska: 41.2)

> Number of robberies: 574 (Nebraska: 799)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 429.7 (Nebraska: 334.1)

> Poverty rate: 9.1% (Nebraska: 9.9%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 954,892 (Nebraska: 1,937,552)

Nevada: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise

> Robberies per 100k people: 100.3 (Nevada: 88.7)

> Number of robberies: 2,322 (Nevada: 2,785)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 478.7 (Nevada: 460.3)

> Poverty rate: 12.8% (Nevada: 12.5%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 2,313,970 (Nevada: 3,138,259)

New Hampshire: Manchester-Nashua*

> Robberies per 100k people: 32.7 (New Hampshire: 20.5)

> Number of robberies: 137 (New Hampshire: 280)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 217.7 (New Hampshire: 146.4)

> Poverty rate: 7.3% (New Hampshire: 7.3%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 419,347 (New Hampshire: 1,366,275)

*Because Manchester-Nashua is the only eligible metro in New Hampshire, it is the metro with the most robberies by default.

New Jersey: Vineland-Bridgeton

> Robberies per 100k people: 103.6 (New Jersey: 49.4)

> Number of robberies: 154 (New Jersey: 4,384)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 450.2 (New Jersey: 195.4)

> Poverty rate: 13.2% (New Jersey: 9.2%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 148,593 (New Jersey: 8,882,371)

New Mexico: Albuquerque

> Robberies per 100k people: 171.6 (New Mexico: 99.0)

> Number of robberies: 1,585 (New Mexico: 2,086)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,006.4 (New Mexico: 778.3)

> Poverty rate: 15.5% (New Mexico: 18.2%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 923,729 (New Mexico: 2,106,319)

New York: Buffalo-Cheektowaga

> Robberies per 100k people: 92.0 (New York: 90.6)

> Number of robberies: 1,030 (New York: 17,525)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 378.3 (New York: 363.8)

> Poverty rate: 13.1% (New York: 13.0%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 1,119,988 (New York: 19,336,776)

North Carolina: Durham-Chapel Hill

> Robberies per 100k people: 113.9 (North Carolina: 69.2)

> Number of robberies: 745 (North Carolina: 7,340)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 500.4 (North Carolina: 419.3)

> Poverty rate: 14.0% (North Carolina: 13.6%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 653,860 (North Carolina: 10,600,823)

North Dakota: Fargo

> Robberies per 100k people: 33.0 (North Dakota: 19.7)

> Number of robberies: 82 (North Dakota: 151)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 350.7 (North Dakota: 329.0)

> Poverty rate: 13.0% (North Dakota: 10.6%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 248,368 (North Dakota: 765,309)

Ohio: Cleveland-Elyria

> Robberies per 100k people: 106.5 (Ohio: 66.9)

> Number of robberies: 2,175 (Ohio: 7,826)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 440.6 (Ohio: 308.8)

> Poverty rate: 13.5% (Ohio: 13.1%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 2,042,966 (Ohio: 11,693,217)

Oklahoma: Tulsa

> Robberies per 100k people: 86.8 (Oklahoma: 59.1)

> Number of robberies: 873 (Oklahoma: 2,351)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 591.5 (Oklahoma: 458.6)

> Poverty rate: 13.6% (Oklahoma: 15.2%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 1,005,482 (Oklahoma: 3,980,783)

Oregon: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

> Robberies per 100k people: 60.0 (Oregon: 51.4)

> Number of robberies: 1,507 (Oregon: 2,180)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: N/A (Oregon: 291.9)

> Poverty rate: 9.6% (Oregon: 11.4%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 2,511,480 (Oregon: 4,241,507)

Pennsylvania: No eligible metros

> Robberies per 100k people: N/A (Pennsylvania: 83.9)

> Number of robberies: N/A (Pennsylvania: 10,728)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: N/A (Pennsylvania: 389.5)

> Poverty rate: N/A (Pennsylvania: 12.0%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: N/A (Pennsylvania: 12,783,254)

Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick*

> Robberies per 100k people: 37.7 (Rhode Island: 31.8)

> Number of robberies: 611 (Rhode Island: 336)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 285.6 (Rhode Island: 230.8)

> Poverty rate: 11.0% (Rhode Island: 10.8%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 1,621,159 (Rhode Island: 1,057,125)

*Because Providence-Warwick is the only eligible metro in Rhode Island, it is the metro with the most robberies by default.

South Carolina: Florence

> Robberies per 100k people: 88.3 (South Carolina: 59.8)

> Number of robberies: 181 (South Carolina: 3,122)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 860.2 (South Carolina: 530.7)

> Poverty rate: 16.9% (South Carolina: 13.8%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 205,067 (South Carolina: 5,218,040)

South Dakota: Rapid City

> Robberies per 100k people: 79.9 (South Dakota: 30.7)

> Number of robberies: 115 (South Dakota: 274)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 665.1 (South Dakota: 501.4)

> Poverty rate: 11.0% (South Dakota: 11.9%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 143,884 (South Dakota: 892,717)

Tennessee: Memphis

> Robberies per 100k people: 176.8 (Tennessee: 81.0)

> Number of robberies: 2,384 (Tennessee: 5,575)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 1,358.8 (Tennessee: 672.7)

> Poverty rate: 15.4% (Tennessee: 13.9%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 1,348,509 (Tennessee: 6,886,834)

Texas: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land

> Robberies per 100k people: 167.9 (Texas: 91.4)

> Number of robberies: 12,057 (Texas: 26,834)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 631.8 (Texas: 446.5)

> Poverty rate: 12.9% (Texas: 13.6%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 7,180,258 (Texas: 29,360,759)

Utah: Salt Lake City

> Robberies per 100k people: 77.1 (Utah: 41.9)

> Number of robberies: 961 (Utah: 1,362)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 384.0 (Utah: 260.7)

> Poverty rate: 8.6% (Utah: 8.9%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 1,246,234 (Utah: 3,249,879)

Vermont: Burlington-South Burlington*

> Robberies per 100k people: 14.5 (Vermont: 10.3)

> Number of robberies: 32 (Vermont: 64)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 198.4 (Vermont: 173.4)

> Poverty rate: 11.4% (Vermont: 10.2%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 221,248 (Vermont: 623,347)

*Because Burlington-South Burlington is the only eligible metro in Vermont, it is the metro with the most robberies by default.

Virginia: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News

> Robberies per 100k people: 57.2 (Virginia: 34.3)

> Number of robberies: 1,014 (Virginia: 2,947)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 351.8 (Virginia: 208.7)

> Poverty rate: 10.6% (Virginia: 9.9%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 1,773,594 (Virginia: 8,590,563)

Washington: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

> Robberies per 100k people: 93.5 (Washington: 67.4)

> Number of robberies: 3,767 (Washington: 5,183)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 339.7 (Washington: 293.7)

> Poverty rate: 7.8% (Washington: 9.8%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 4,030,255 (Washington: 7,693,612)

West Virginia: Charleston

> Robberies per 100k people: 37.3 (West Virginia: 20.7)

> Number of robberies: 95 (West Virginia: 369)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 536.3 (West Virginia: 355.9)

> Poverty rate: 17.1% (West Virginia: 16.0%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 254,717 (West Virginia: 1,784,787)

Wisconsin: Milwaukee-Waukesha

> Robberies per 100k people: 140.8 (Wisconsin: 52.8)

> Number of robberies: 2,219 (Wisconsin: 3,081)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 678.2 (Wisconsin: 323.4)

> Poverty rate: 11.8% (Wisconsin: 10.4%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 1,575,891 (Wisconsin: 5,832,655)

Wyoming: Cheyenne

> Robberies per 100k people: 28.8 (Wyoming: 11.3)

> Number of robberies: 29 (Wyoming: 66)

> Violent crimes per 100k people: 327.8 (Wyoming: 234.2)

> Poverty rate: 9.8% (Wyoming: 10.1%)

> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 100,661 (Wyoming: 582,328)

Methodology

To determine the metro with the most robberies in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed robbery figures from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report. The rate of robberies per 100,000 people was calculated using population data from the FBI.

Limited data was available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though these states were not excluded from analysis. Only metro areas for which the boundaries defined by the FBI match the boundaries as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau were considered.

Additional information on the violent crime rate and the population within the jurisdictions reporting figures to the FBI are also from the 2020 FBI UCR. Poverty rates are one-year estimates from the 2019 ACS.