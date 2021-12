There certainly have been more noteworthy editions of the Battle for the Commonwealth Cup. The 2019 version was played for a spot in the ACC Championship Game, for instance. But after Virginia Tech’s season flamed out with three straight losses in October, and UVA lost its chance at the Coastal crown last week against Pitt, this one is just for good ole fashioned bragging rights. The Hokies would like to qualify for a bowl, but retaining the Cup is the biggest thing at stake this year.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO