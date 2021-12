As many of you know by now, both Kofi Kingston and Mustafa Ali welcomed newborns earlier this week. Both men took to Twitter to celebrate the birth of their children. According to a report from Fightful, Ali’s absence from several recent episodes of SmackDown were planned in advance, as he had asked for a “couple of weeks off” for paternity leave and it was granted by WWE. It should be noted that Ali was originally scheduled to be involved in the co-branded battle royal at Survivor Series. WWE officials knew they had enough Superstars for it and extended his paternity leave.

