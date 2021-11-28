ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Lee scores 23 to lead Davidson past Robert Morris 88-70

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Hyunjung Lee tossed in 23 points to propel Davidson past Robert Morris 88-70 on Saturday....

www.sacbee.com

CBS Sports

College basketball power rankings: Purdue moves to No. 1, Baylor edges Gonzaga, Iowa now ahead of Duke

Wednesday night felt like close to the best night of college basketball through the first three-plus weeks of the season. And did it ever have an impact on this week's power rankings. Undefeated teams Florida, BYU and Texas Tech took their first Ls. NC State needed four overtimes at home to get over Nebraska. Michigan State looked dandy against Louisville. Michigan looked defective against North Carolina. Virginia Tech dodged a third straight loss and, in the process, gave Maryland its third loss.
IOWA STATE
ClutchPoints

Jaguars RB James Robinson’s unexpected turn leaves Jacksonville in tight spot vs Rams

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson took a turn for the worse Thursday, after reportedly missing practice with heel and knee injuries. Robinson had been battling these injuries for weeks, forcing him to miss Week 9 vs the Buffalo Bills. He returned in Week 10 and has played through the pain since. Robinson has averaged 17 touches per game in the three weeks since and it appeared like he was putting the injuries behind him.
NFL
Sacramento Bee

Mount St. Mary’s beats Robert Morris 74-70 in OT

Nana Opoku recorded 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead Mount St. Mary's to a 74-70 overtime win over Robert Morris on Friday night. Jalen Benjamin had 19 points for Mount St. Mary's (2-3). Mezie Offurum added 18 points. Malik Jefferson had 14 rebounds. Rasheem Dunn had 18 points for...
BASKETBALL
Person
Michael Jones
foxsportstexarkana.com

Hall leads Central Arkansas over Oral Roberts 70-67

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Darious Hall recorded 19 points and 16 rebounds to lead Central Arkansas to a 70-67 win over Oral Roberts. Issac McBride led the Golden Eagles on Saturday with a career-high 25 points.
BASKETBALL
#Ap
souraiders.com

Walk scores 39 to lead SOU past Redhawks

KLAMATH FALLS – Kami Walk poured in the highest point total for a Southern Oregon player in 28 years and dominated the fourth quarter to help the Raiders pull away for a 77-67 win over Simpson (Calif.) on Saturday at Danny Miles Court. Walk, a sophomore forward from Eugene, scored...
BASKETBALL
Sacramento Bee

Johnson scores 14, Indiana rolls past Jackson State 70-35

Xavier Johnson had 14 points and seven rebounds, Indiana held Jackson State to 21% shooting and the Hoosiers defeated the Tigers 70-35 on Tuesday night. As has been the case so far this season, the Hoosiers dominated the first half, building a 34-17 lead at the break. Entering the game, Indiana had allowed an average of 20 first-half points and a 22% opponents' field goal percentage. Jackson State made 5 of 26 shots for 19% in the first half.
NBA
Sacramento Bee

Charles scores 16 to carry Penn past Old Dominion 70-63

Jonah Charles posted 16 points and seven rebounds as Penn topped Old Dominion 70-63 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday. Charles shot 5 for 7 from deep. Jordan Dingle also scored 16 points for Penn (3-4). Nick Spinoso added 10 points. Max Martz had seven rebounds. Penn had a...
CONWAY, SC
KEYT

Sherfield scores 31 to lead Nevada past George Mason 88-69

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Grant Sherfield had a career-high 31 points, adding six assits, as Nevada beat George Mason 88-69. Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 21 points for the Wolf Pack (2-4), who ended a four-game losing streak. Davonte Gaines had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Patriots (4-3).
NEVADA STATE
colonialsportsnetwork.com

Robert Morris rolls past Morehead State in Thanksgiving Eve tilt

MOON TOWNSHIP– Robert Morris (2-3, 1-1 Horizon) resumed their non-conference slate this afternoon as they took on Morehead State (1-3) after splitting their first two Horizon League games of the season. The Colonials dominated the Eagles down the stretch after a slow start defeating Morehead State by a score of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
pittsburghsportsnow.com

RMU Loses 5th Straight, 88-70 at Davidson

RMU (0-5) dropped its home opener 74-70 in overtime to former NEC rival Mount St. Mary’s, hitting the road once again facing a strong shooting team in the Wildcats (4-2). Davidson started out with early leads but nothing sizable in the first five minutes. An 8-5 advantage with a timeout on the floor continued to lean Davidson’s way.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Guard Online

McCarn scores 44 to lead Melbourne past Nettleton

MELBOURNE – Melbourne senior forward Kenley McCarn didn’t know how many points she scored after the Lady Bearkatz came from behind to defeat the Briley Pena-led Nettleton Lady Raiders 54-49 at Bearkatz Arena on Tuesday night. All she cared about, she said, was getting the Lady Bearkatz their third win...
MELBOURNE, AR
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Brendan Marks: When Caleb Love is Engaged, UNC is at Its Best

It was a big win for North Carolina last night in the Smith Center, as they toppled #24 Michigan 72-51, to earn their first signature win under first-year head coach Hubert Davis. A main reason for the win was Caleb Love's impressive performance highlighted by a game-best 22 points, which were aided by a couple of thunderous dunks. During the off-season, the biggest question about this Tar Heel team was the development of their backcourt, which is talented, yet still inexperienced. Seven games into the 2021-22 campaign, it is obvious that Love has taken that next step, necessary for Carolina...
BASKETBALL

