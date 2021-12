Noah Beckner barely had time to recognize the animal as a black bear before it was swatting a claw-tipped paw at his head. The paw, as Beckner puts it, “nicked” his face. Beckner, 19, who lives in Sumpter, said the encounter with the bear in his front yard, late on Thanksgiving, left him with scratches on his cheek and above one eye, among other injuries.

BAKER COUNTY, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO