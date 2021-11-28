Winterfest Mini Golf Course in Santa Maria

This year, Boomers in Santa Maria will be hosting its first Winterfest Mini Golf with a naughty and nice theme.

There are two golf courses with 18 holes each, one will be naughty and the other one nice.

Visitors will only be able to choose one per round.

The family-friendly mini golf course will have festive lights and live holiday characters roaming around the park.

“Doing miniature, enjoying time with family, we will be doing a lot of winter food options: hot cocoa,” said Adalbert Arroyo, the assistant park manager at Boomers in Santa Maria.

Winterfest will happen every Friday and Saturday until Jan. 1, 2022 starting at 6 P.M. until the park closes.

It excludes New Year's Eve and Christmas Eve.

Reservations will be required to attend. All Boomers locations across California will be decorating their parks to adhere to the holiday theme.

Pre-sale tickets will cost around $22.99. For more information, click here.