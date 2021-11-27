Florida Gators’ win over FSU was equal parts ugly and impressive

Florida running back Dameon Pierce and the Gators deserve some credit for finding a way to win Saturday. [ JOHN RAOUX | Associated Press ]

GAINESVILLE — Florida interim coach Greg Knox did not try to sugarcoat the Gators’ sloppy 24-21 victory over Florida State on Saturday.

“Was it our best? No,” Knox said. “But it was a win, and it was a great win.”

All wins are great ones in a rivalry, especially a third consecutive one that also you eligible for a bowl game.

But this one? It was simultaneously ugly and impressive.

The ugly was obvious. UF (6-6) was penalized three times on the first drive and 13 times over the game. Emory Jones threw three first-half interceptions, including one in the end zone. The Gators also fumbled a snap and hit a kickoff out of bounds.

But ignore the grim details, and the result itself was impressive.

The Gators and Seminoles (5-7) entered Ben Hill Griffin Stadium going opposite directions. FSU had shown constant improvement in Mike Norvell’s second season, capped off with a thrilling rivalry win over Miami and a gritty victory at Boston College. They looked as if they were headed the right way.

UF, however, was reeling with four losses in its last five games. The Gators fired coach Dan Mullen last week and canned two top assistants three weeks ago. They were clearly headed the wrong way.

Playing for a bowl game and pride, the Gators found a way to win. That’s something they couldn’t do last week at Missouri or last month at Kentucky. Instead of spiraling further or quitting in, UF practiced loose during the week and played hard Saturday.

The lasting moment will be FSU whiffing on an onside kick that could have given the Seminoles one more shot at victory (or at least overtime). The Whiff at the Griff doesn’t have the same ring as Wide Right or the Block at Hard Rock, but it will go down as one of the biggest special-teams blunders in FSU history.

But the lasting image? That should be a furious Dameon Pierce getting his helmet blown off in the fourth quarter but continuing to rumble into the end zone.

“I just knew I was three yards from the touchdown, so I got there,” Pierce said.

It didn’t count; continuing to play without a helmet was, you guessed it, another UF penalty. But Pierce finished the drive off with a touchdown run in his final game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

UF’s defense showed grit, too. FSU needed 15 plays (including penalties) inside the 30 to score on its final drive. Eleven of them were inside the red zone.

Yes, the Gators prolonged the drive with pass interference and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. But they also kept FSU out of the end zone long enough to salt the game away. Defensive end Brenton Cox was especially dominant all day with four sacks and a forced fumble.

“I could see it in his eyes,” Knox said. “I read his body language, and I knew coming into this game today he was going to play. And he did.”

So did the rest of the Gators. Anthony Richardson came back from a tweaked knee to throw a touchdown off the bench. Defensive back Jason Marshall had an interception. Jesuit High alumnus Malik Davis broke two tackles on a third-and-21 conversion.

The performance itself was nowhere near the kind of high-level games these teams are supposed to play. But in the final game of a season that started with promise and ended in chaos, the Gators found a way to FSU. And that still matters.

On Saturday, it was all that mattered.

