Florida State

Florida Gators’ win over FSU was equal parts ugly and impressive

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
Florida running back Dameon Pierce and the Gators deserve some credit for finding a way to win Saturday. [ JOHN RAOUX | Associated Press ]

GAINESVILLE — Florida interim coach Greg Knox did not try to sugarcoat the Gators’ sloppy 24-21 victory over Florida State on Saturday.

“Was it our best? No,” Knox said. “But it was a win, and it was a great win.”

All wins are great ones in a rivalry, especially a third consecutive one that also you eligible for a bowl game.

But this one? It was simultaneously ugly and impressive.

The ugly was obvious. UF (6-6) was penalized three times on the first drive and 13 times over the game. Emory Jones threw three first-half interceptions, including one in the end zone. The Gators also fumbled a snap and hit a kickoff out of bounds.

But ignore the grim details, and the result itself was impressive.

The Gators and Seminoles (5-7) entered Ben Hill Griffin Stadium going opposite directions. FSU had shown constant improvement in Mike Norvell’s second season, capped off with a thrilling rivalry win over Miami and a gritty victory at Boston College. They looked as if they were headed the right way.

UF, however, was reeling with four losses in its last five games. The Gators fired coach Dan Mullen last week and canned two top assistants three weeks ago. They were clearly headed the wrong way.

Playing for a bowl game and pride, the Gators found a way to win. That’s something they couldn’t do last week at Missouri or last month at Kentucky. Instead of spiraling further or quitting in, UF practiced loose during the week and played hard Saturday.

The lasting moment will be FSU whiffing on an onside kick that could have given the Seminoles one more shot at victory (or at least overtime). The Whiff at the Griff doesn’t have the same ring as Wide Right or the Block at Hard Rock, but it will go down as one of the biggest special-teams blunders in FSU history.

But the lasting image? That should be a furious Dameon Pierce getting his helmet blown off in the fourth quarter but continuing to rumble into the end zone.

“I just knew I was three yards from the touchdown, so I got there,” Pierce said.

It didn’t count; continuing to play without a helmet was, you guessed it, another UF penalty. But Pierce finished the drive off with a touchdown run in his final game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

UF’s defense showed grit, too. FSU needed 15 plays (including penalties) inside the 30 to score on its final drive. Eleven of them were inside the red zone.

Yes, the Gators prolonged the drive with pass interference and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. But they also kept FSU out of the end zone long enough to salt the game away. Defensive end Brenton Cox was especially dominant all day with four sacks and a forced fumble.

“I could see it in his eyes,” Knox said. “I read his body language, and I knew coming into this game today he was going to play. And he did.”

So did the rest of the Gators. Anthony Richardson came back from a tweaked knee to throw a touchdown off the bench. Defensive back Jason Marshall had an interception. Jesuit High alumnus Malik Davis broke two tackles on a third-and-21 conversion.

The performance itself was nowhere near the kind of high-level games these teams are supposed to play. But in the final game of a season that started with promise and ended in chaos, the Gators found a way to FSU. And that still matters.

On Saturday, it was all that mattered.

Tampa Bay Times

What can Florida Gators fans expect from Billy Napier? ‘Winning football’

New Florida coach Billy Napier will end his week of double-dipping Saturday when he coaches No. 20 Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference championship against Appalachian State. Napier has a chance to go out with his first outright conference title. Gators fans have a chance to get one more look at the coach who was hired to put Florida back in contention for championships.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tampa Bay Times

FSU athletic director David Coburn to retire

Florida State athletic director David Coburn is retiring, the Seminoles announced Wednesday. Coburn began working in that position in an interim role in 2018 and took over full time in May 2019. He previously had been the chief of staff for FSU presidents and spent 34 years in state politics.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

College Football Playoff scenarios and the rest of our weekly gameday guide

Our best guess for how the top contenders can make the College Football Playoff:. McGriff has started every game for the 9-3 Aggies and has emerged as one of the team’s top targets (31 catches, five touchdowns). He’ll face a San Diego State defense that’s great against the run but susceptible through the air. A big play or two by McGriff could help give Utah State to its first Mountain West championship.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

FSU’s Jermaine Johnson, Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke earn ACC honors

Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson and Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke both received all-ACC honors Wednesday morning. Johnson was named the conference’s defensive player of the year, earning 53 of the 64 votes for the award. The Minnesota native and transfer from Georgia led the ACC with 18 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks — the most by an FSU player since DeMarcus Walker in 2016.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

With five games in eight days, Lightning will have to ‘manage’ themselves on road trip

TAMPA — It’s been a while since the Lightning have had to contend with a strenuous travel schedule. But it’s not something that concerns coach Jon Cooper and his squad. The team left Friday for the first half of back-to-back road games Saturday against the Bruins in Boston. The game, quickly followed by Sunday’s in Philadelphia, will kick off a slate of five contests in five cities over eight days, ending Nov. 11 in Ottawa.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning release jersey for Stadium Series game vs. Predators

TAMPA — Giddy up, Lightning fans (more on that later). The Stadium Series jerseys are here. The franchise on Thursday released the white sweater with royal blue lettering/accents that the team will wear for its outdoor game against the Nashville Predators Feb. 26 at Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Dig this: Bucs secondary finally nearing full strength

TAMPA — Having spent the season’s first three months in flux, they’re now intact, or close to it. The tweaked quads, dislocated elbows and bruised shoulders have been adequately rehabbed. Their youthful bravado appears close to full strength, as well. “I’m good to go right now,” proclaimed Bucs fourth-year cornerback...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady not ready to talk retirement (but it’s getting closer)

TAMPA — Tom Brady isn’t slowing at age 44. He led the NFL with 30 touchdown passes entering Thursday and was second in passing yards with 3,403. He is signed with the Bucs through the 2022 season. Every few weeks, the question about how long he plans to play comes up, and Brady will say only that he is getting closer to the end than the beginning.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

The Bucs will tell us who they are if they keep Antonio Brown

We now know that Antonio Brown cannot be trusted. This is regrettable, but not surprising. He has left a trail of transgressions and confrontations that stretch the length of his NFL career, whether you are charting by years, miles or disappointments. The three-game suspension handed down by the league Thursday for lying about his vaccination status is simply the latest confirmation.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Blues tap local beer-league goaltender to be emergency backup against Lightning

TAMPA — The St. Louis Blues will lean on a Tampa Bay-area beer league goaltender to be their backup for tonight’s game against the Lightning at Amalie Arena. The Blues were scrambling when starting goaltender Jordan Binnington tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him into protocols, and Charlie Lindgren was not available to be called up from the AHL until Friday.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Rays issue statement on labor negotiations

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays offered their thoughts on the sport’s labor standoff in a statement emailed to fans Friday morning. The franchise said it is “disappointed in the situation” the game finds itself in after Major League Baseball was “forced to commence a defensive lockout” of players, having “exhausted every reasonable avenue” in best-effort negotiations with the players union to avoid a work stoppage.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Why Rays trust how Wander Franco will handle fame and fortune

ST. PETERSBURG — There will be times, Wander Franco knows, when it is going to be all about the money. He will get heckled about it by fans when he isn’t playing well. Congratulated for it by teammates and opposing players. Approached to share it by assorted parties, be they friends, relatives, business interests, fundraisers, or others. Asked about the pressures it brings by reporters — whenever next season starts — on a regular basis.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Limited lineup provides real-time look at Lightning’s future

TAMPA — The “next man up” mentality is getting real for the Lightning. But the game offered an interesting glimpse into the franchise’s future. The Lightning have an established young core in Anthony Cirelli, Erik Cernak, Mikhail Sergachev and Ross Colton, but Tuesday’s game gave us an up-close look at the next wave of youngsters who could make an impact.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs tailback Leonard Fournette named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Three days after his four-touchdown performance against the Colts, Bucs tailback Leonard Fournette has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Fournette totaled 131 yards — including 17 carries for 100 yards — in the 38-31 triumph. His four total TDs (three rushing, one receiving) were a career-high, matching the franchise’s single-game record for TDs from scrimmage (shared by Jimmie Giles and Doug Martin).
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

