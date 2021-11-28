Webb City upsets previously undefeated Jackson to advance to Class 5 championship

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City football team is headed to the Class 5 championship game after beating previously undefeated Jackson in the semifinal round, 35-21. Before their loss, Jackson hadn’t lost a game since falling to Carthage in overtime in the 2019 Class 5 championship.

The Cardinals relied on a dominant first half to earn them the win, leading Jackson 28-6 at halftime. Cade Wilson scored three touchdowns in the first half, and one in the second, accounting for four of the Cardinals’ five touchdowns. Though things slowed down for Webb City in the second half, the lead they built early was too much for the Indians to overcome.

John Roderique, Webb City head coach, says, “I was going over some emotions that just, such an unlikely thing for this team, you know, from where we started and how the season progressed. If you just keep reminding the kids to have faith and keep battling and keep fighting, anything can happen. We’ve gotten a lot better here as of late.”

Cade Wilson, Webb City running back, says, “It just feels great. I was just sitting there like, wow, this is really happening. And it just made me think, like, no one thought we could be here at this moment. No one thought we would be in this position we are. But, it just feels great now when we look back at it.”

Webb City will face Holt in the Class 5 championship. Should they win, it’ll be the 16th state title in program history. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3 at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri.

