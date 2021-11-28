ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoko Ono Vindicated in Beatles Doc Over Claims She Broke Up Band

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoko Ono's name has been cleared of a tired old narrative that she was solely responsible for breaking up The Beatles ... at least according to Yoko Ono, and maybe Peter Jackson. John Lennon's widow tweeted out an article recapping Beatles fans' theories that Yoko is, indeed, vindicated in...

Eddie Lynch
4d ago

she might not have been the reason they broke up but I don't know how Paul , George , and Ringo tolerated her hanging around the studio all day , everyday and actually having the nerve to throw her musical opinions around. I was in a situation like that years ago and it was unbearable .

Truth Hurts!
4d ago

She was a drag hanging around. I am sure she played a roll in private. Tre other members tolerated it because they had no choice if they wanted to make music.

