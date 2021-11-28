ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic's Mo Bamba: Now ruled out Saturday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Updating a previous report, Bamba (back) has been ruled out of Saturday's...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Magic's Mo Bamba: Leads team in scoring, rebounding

Bamba amassed 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and 12 rebounds across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 106-99 loss to Charlotte. Bamba produced a double-double and led the Magic in both scoring and rebounding on a day when the team had no individual reach 20 points. The 23-year-old had only 10 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals over the previous two games, but he rebounded with his eighth double-double of the campaign Wednesday.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Q&A: Mo Bamba on his journey, the Magic's outlook, free agency

Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba is having the best season of his career as a full-time starter during a contract season. Bamba, one of the league’s top shot blockers, is averaging career-highs in points (11.2), rebounds (9.4), blocks (2.2), and steals (1.1) per game. The 23-year-old center is eligible for restricted free agency this summer if Orlando extends a $10.1 million qualifying offer.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Mo Bamba Explains How Cole Anthony Taken Leap For Magic

The Orlando Magic decided to retool their roster beginning the process at the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline. They traded away multiple veterans to open up opportunities for the younger guys on the team who needed minutes to help their development. One of those youngs looking to make the most of those opportunities is Cole Anthony.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Mo Bamba Reveals What Has Helped Him Grow This Season

The Orlando Magic have not had as much success yet this NBA season as they had hoped they would have. The young Magic squad is currently bringing up the rear in the Eastern Conference with a record of 4-14. But, the organization has to be excited about the direction things...
NBA
CBS Sports

Magic's Mo Bamba: Available at Cleveland

Bamba (back) is available against the Cavaliers on Saturday. Bamba was battling back spasms earlier in the day, but he won't be sidelined Saturday and should be in the lineup at his usual spot alongside Wendell Carter. Bamba is coming off of a disappointing outing against Chicago on Friday, when he finished with just four points, six boards, two assists and one block in 23 minutes.
NBA
numberfire.com

Mo Bamba (back) probable for Orlando Saturday night

Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bamba is dealing with lower back spasms, but they don't currently seem to be too serious. Still, he was listed on the injury report, so it's now a situation to monitor ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff. Keep a loose eye out over the next few hours.
NBA
numberfire.com

Orlando's Robin Lopez starting for injured Mo Bamba (back) on Saturday

Orlando Magic center Robin Lopez is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lopez will make his first start this season after Mo Bamba was ruled out with a back injury. In a matchup against a Cleveland unit ranked 11th in defensive rating, Lopez's FanDuel salary stands at $3,600.
NBA
numberfire.com

Orlando's Mo Bamba (back) available on Monday night

Orlando Magic forward / center Mo Bamba (back) is available for Monday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bamba will make his return after a one-game absence with a low back ailment. In a matchup against a Philly unit ranked 23rd in defensive rating, our models project Bamba to score 35.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $6,800.
NBA
Yardbarker

Mo Bamba Issues High Praise for Joel Embiid on Monday

For the first time this season, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Heading into the game, the Sixers were hoping to have their entire roster healthy for the first time in a long time. After having several players in and out of the lineup throughout the last few weeks, the Sixers had just one key rotational player listed as questionable on Monday in Shake Milton.
NBA
