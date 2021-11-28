Magic's Mo Bamba: Now ruled out Saturday

Bamba amassed 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and 12 rebounds across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 106-99 loss to Charlotte. Bamba produced a double-double and led the Magic in both scoring and rebounding on a day when the team had no individual reach 20 points. The 23-year-old had only 10 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals over the previous two games, but he rebounded with his eighth double-double of the campaign Wednesday.
Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba is having the best season of his career as a full-time starter during a contract season. Bamba, one of the league’s top shot blockers, is averaging career-highs in points (11.2), rebounds (9.4), blocks (2.2), and steals (1.1) per game. The 23-year-old center is eligible for restricted free agency this summer if Orlando extends a $10.1 million qualifying offer.
The Orlando Magic decided to retool their roster beginning the process at the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline. They traded away multiple veterans to open up opportunities for the younger guys on the team who needed minutes to help their development. One of those youngs looking to make the most of those opportunities is Cole Anthony.
Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba picked the right time to play the best basketball of his career as a full-time starter in a contract season. Bamba’s future is uncertain, and he could be headed to restricted free agency if the Magic offer a $10.1 million qualifying offer this coming next offseason.
The Orlando Magic have not had as much success yet this NBA season as they had hoped they would have. The young Magic squad is currently bringing up the rear in the Eastern Conference with a record of 4-14. But, the organization has to be excited about the direction things...
Bamba (back) is available against the Cavaliers on Saturday. Bamba was battling back spasms earlier in the day, but he won't be sidelined Saturday and should be in the lineup at his usual spot alongside Wendell Carter. Bamba is coming off of a disappointing outing against Chicago on Friday, when he finished with just four points, six boards, two assists and one block in 23 minutes.
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bamba is dealing with lower back spasms, but they don't currently seem to be too serious. Still, he was listed on the injury report, so it's now a situation to monitor ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff. Keep a loose eye out over the next few hours.
Orlando Magic center Robin Lopez is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lopez will make his first start this season after Mo Bamba was ruled out with a back injury. In a matchup against a Cleveland unit ranked 11th in defensive rating, Lopez's FanDuel salary stands at $3,600.
Orlando Magic forward / center Mo Bamba (back) is available for Monday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bamba will make his return after a one-game absence with a low back ailment. In a matchup against a Philly unit ranked 23rd in defensive rating, our models project Bamba to score 35.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $6,800.
For the first time this season, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Heading into the game, the Sixers were hoping to have their entire roster healthy for the first time in a long time. After having several players in and out of the lineup throughout the last few weeks, the Sixers had just one key rotational player listed as questionable on Monday in Shake Milton.
Things have not gone smoothly for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 NBA season. They are 12-11 and based on some projections, they are lucky to even be at the .500 mark this campaign. Los Angeles has been unable to build any consistency on either end of the court...
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is one of the most feared players in the league, someone who can go off for a big game at any moment. He is one of the best players in the NBA regardless of position. In Monday’s home win over the Orlando Magic, the big...
While the NBA Players are known to work their way in the gym, day-in and day-out, they are also known for dawning the most outrageous style and Kyle Kuzma’s pre-game outfit in Washington Wizards latest game against the Charlotte Hornets only goes to justify the same. As a result, of which many NBA stars also commented upon the same.
The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
Devin Booker is one of the most talented young players in the NBA right now, having played in the 2021 Finals and leading the Phoenix Suns alongside Chris Paul in a season where nobody believed in them. He's very talented with the ball in his hands and one of the...
Klay Thompson is not pleased with the suggestion that the Golden State Warriors are Mickey Mouse contenders. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the injured Warriors star spoke on the disrespect that he feels the team has gotten from analysts this season. “I love it,” said Thompson defiantly. “I...
Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
The Golden State Warriors keep their good pace in the 2021/22 NBA season, beating the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center on Wednesday night. Stephen Curry once again led his team to the win, dropping 25 points on his brother's squad. Seth Curry, who is the only current player in the...
Comments / 0